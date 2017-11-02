Former state lawmaker resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations, Democrats say

Editors note: This story was reported in collaboration with public radio’s Austin Jenkins.
A former Democratic state lawmaker from Vancouver who resigned abruptly in 2011 did so following allegations of sexual misconduct, according to a top legislator.
In March of 2011, former state Rep. Jim Jacks was accused of acting “inappropriately” toward a female legislative staffer at a bar, said House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, a Covington Democrat, in a statement Wednesday evening.
Roughly a week after allegations arose from the night at the bar, “leadership determined that Jacks’ conduct was serious enough to warrant his resignation,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan spoke out this week in response to requests for records from The Associated Press related to Jacks’ departure. In an interview with The News Tribune and The Olympian on Thursday morning, Sullivan specified that the allegations were of sexual misconduct.
Sullivan did not describe the alleged behavior, but in his statement, he said the House decided to disclose the accusations “so that everyone in the legislative arena — members, staff and lobbyists — know that sexual harassment will not be tolerated.”
Jacks could not be reached by phone Wednesday evening or Thursday morning. Sullivan said the former legislator denied misconduct at the time.
Sullivan’s statement sheds new light on the story Democrats had been telling about Jacks’ resignation.
In 2011, leadership said only that Jacks stepped away from politics for personal and family reasons. Sullivan was quoted as saying, “There were no issues that forced Representative Jacks to resign. There were issues that he was dealing with that led to his decision.”
Later, Jacks told The Columbian newspaper he left the Legislature because he was an alcoholic, but he maintained no misconduct was involved. He was first elected in 2008.
Sullivan on Thursday said the House did not release more details in 2011 to protect the confidentiality of the staffer who accused Jacks of behaving inappropriately toward her.
Sullivan said he heard of the allegations second-hand from another lawmaker because the woman who made the accusations did not want to come forward.
No formal complaint was made in 2011, and there was no record of a formal investigation, he said. Leadership and the House’s chief clerk at the time, Barbara Baker, instead just addressed the issue with Jacks.
Sullivan said he “went back and forth” about whether to say more about the misconduct allegations in 2011. In the end, seeing Jacks leave office without the public knowing more about his resignation “was hard.”
“But again, I think my primary duty was responsibility to that staff member,” he said. His second priority was removing Jacks “from a position of power.”
“Those two things had to be dealt with,” Sullivan said.
The statement about Jacks represents the second set of misconduct allegations to emerge against a former Democratic state lawmaker this week. The Associated Press reported Wednesday that four women are now accusing former Olympia state Rep. Brendan Williams of sexual harassment and assault.
Williams told the AP he did not engage in workplace harassment, but said “it appears I upset people outside work. Heartbroken over that.”
The accusations against Williams flared up first in Facebook posts following a Tuesday story by The News Tribune, The Olympian and Northwest News Network about the workplace climate for women at the state Capitol.
The state House is in the process of reviewing its harassment policies and procedures with help from an outside consultant.
Sullivan said the results will be shared with a work group made up of staff members and lawmakers, who will decide how to press forward with any necessary changes.
“We have to have a culture where people feel they can report and have it taken seriously,” he said.
Walker Orenstein: 360-786-1826, @walkerorenstein
