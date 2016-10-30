FBI Director James Comey screwed up big time

WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

South Puget Sound Community College celebrates day of the dead

Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

The Olympian's 2016 preseason practice tour: Tumwater T-Birds

Pete Carroll on Michael Bennett possibly needing knee surgery, more Seahawks injuries

Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

3:18