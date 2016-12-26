Find a better way to protest

At some point or another, you’ve probably seen a protest blocking an intersection or slowing down traffic. These protesters might be stopping you from picking up your kid from school, or getting home before its dark.
Even though you may share the same opinion, you would be frustrated, or angry with them for impeding your day. This would make you much less likely to give them support in any way. The effect they have created is opposite to what they were intending. They have spent long hours standing outside, and haven’t accomplished much.
If someone dislikes something happening within their world, they could take a more calm and peaceful approach. If they want a law to be passed, they should survey people in different environments or find a survey that fits their needs. Then, if they think the support in the community in favor of the bill is adequate, they should present the bill to a lawmaker in a good position to do something that will bring attention to the issue, maybe their local representative or one of their senators.
Please note, before the bill is sent, the change maker should study the lawmaking process. If the bill becomes a law, great, if not, that’s okay, you can always try again with a more a more appealing and well-written bill.
