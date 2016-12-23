Global warming is valid science

We should not be surprised by Mr, Trump’s stand on global warming. He has made it clear that no matter what the facts may be he will go his own. “Don’t confuse him with facts his mind is made up.”
The facts of global warming are clear and the data indisputable, but Trump and his right wing allies are willing to ignore good science. Trump, a man who once bragged that he has never read a full book, is willing to play fast and loose with humanity’s future out of his and his allies ignorance.
Mr Trump’s stand on the environment can only be described as stupid.
Remember my friends, those who voted for Trump and those who voted against him, your and your children and all their children and all future generation will be seriously impacted by the stupid decisions by the most ignorant president in our history.
I’m a botanist and I have seen and studied the effects of global warming in Western Washington. It is real and happening right here, right now.
Write Mr. Trump and express your concern over this very serious disaster in the making.
