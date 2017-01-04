School start times should change

In Olympia, high schools and middle schools start between 7:45 and 8 a.m., making kids get up between 5-7 a.m. depending on where they live. My school starts at 8 and I get up at 6 a.m. which gives me an hour to get ready for school, eat breakfast, and get out the door.
The previous night I will be staying up until 11:30 p.m. at times just doing homework. I have sports and other activities after school that take up my time. If I want to finish homework on those nights I won't be getting many hours of sleep. I have some time before sports but my practice doesn’t even end until 9:30 p.m..
This is getting me about six and a half hours of sleep. If our schools started even just an hour later this could help all kids out a lot more. In the morning, it is so early for me that I'm not even hungry. Then around 9 or 10 I'll start getting hungry but lunch isn't until noon. That extra hour of sleep can help us out a lot.
I really think that the Olympia school district should consider to change the start times of schools.
