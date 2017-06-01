Progressive racism alive at Evergreen

The progressive chickens at The Evergreen State College are coming home to roost, as demonstrated by the absurd protest against Bret Weinstein on May 24. Those who espouse identity politics and celebrate diversity are causing more racism, not less.
Were I a student or professor on campus at Evergreen, even though I am an American Indian and an enrolled member of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, I would have been told I should leave because I don’t “look Indian.”
As a child, I had to endure white racism because everybody knew we were Indians. But when I graduated and went out into the world, I had to endure racism of another kind because everybody assumed I was an “evil white man.”
Progressives on the left preach that racial minorities cannot be racist. And yet the racial tension between some minorities, and the racism this spawns, is well known.
Racism wears many faces and comes in every color. The way to end racism is not to excuse the racism of some because they are a minority, but for everybody to stop being racist. And that means everybody.
