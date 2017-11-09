President Trump’s tax scam

I feel compelled to write and speak out against what is about to happen in our country. The GOP is trying to change our tax laws in ways that will primarily favor the wealthy and corporations. Make no mistake about it, they will claim that somehow this will “create jobs,” but history has shown time and again that this is not what really happens.
Taxes are how we pay our bills. When we all pay our fair share, our country grows stronger. Instead, the GOP wants to give special benefits to the wealthy while gambling that this will somehow trickle down to the rest of the country.
The GOP tax plan is not a middle-class tax cut! More than 80 percent of the proposed tax cuts will go to the wealthiest one percent of Americans.
How will Congress pay for these tax breaks? By cutting safety net programs like Medicaid, by reducing the tax deductions middle-class Americans currently have, and by taking out huge treasury loans that will be paid for by our grandchildren.
I hope that The Olympian will share this information and support getting the word out about the coming Trump Tax Scam.
