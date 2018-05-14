Some things in life are free, such as your favorite state park in June

Mark your calendars: Three dates in June have been designated as free days by the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, which manages more than 100 state parks.
The free dates are June 2 and June 9-10 in recognition of National Trails Day, National Get Outdoors Day and the second day of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife's free fishing weekend, the state Parks and Recreation Commission announced Monday.
That means you do not need a Discover Pass to visit a state park on one of those dates.
If you're too busy in June, state parks also are free on Aug. 25, Sept. 22 and Nov. 11.
After legislation created the Discover Pass to access state parks, it also provided that the state Parks and Recreation Commission could designate up to 12 free days.
The Discover Pass is still required on state Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources land.
Comments