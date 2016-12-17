Prep roundup: Brian Marty’s buzzer-beater lifts Tumwater over Capital, 61-60

BOYS BASKETBALL
Top performer: PJ Talen, Tacoma Baptist, junior.
34 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in a 59-49 win over Mount Rainier Lutheran.
Tumwater 61, Capital 60: The Thunderbirds shocked the Cougars on a buzzer-beater shot by Tumwater’s Brian Marty on Saturday.
Capital Coach Brian Vandiver said of the last play: “We were up and Marty takes the ball across half-court and tees it up at the buzzer. The basketball gods were on their side tonight.”
Marty finished with a team-high 24 points.
The Thunderbirds will host the River Ridge Hawks at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Tacoma Baptist 59, Mount Rainier Lutheran 49: The Crusaders bounced back Saturday after a close loss, led by PJ Talen’s big game: 34 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.
Tacoma Baptist coach Rich Hamlin said he was “very proud of how we responded to a tough loss to Auburn Adventist by two points.” The Crusaders lost 41-39 on Thursday.
Hamlin said that Saturday’s game “started fast, which is difficult, and that seemed to be the difference” as the Crusaders “led it from start to finish.”
Tacoma Baptist will hit the road to play the Oakville Acorns at 7 p.m. Monday.
White River 65, Cascade Christian 62: The Hornets stung the Cougars in a competitive matchup Saturday.
Cascade Christian Coach Garth Greiner said, “It was really, really close. It was back and forth in the majority of the game. We took an eight-point lead, they took it down to two, there was a ton of lead changes in the game.”
The Hornets made a last attempt to push the game to overtime.
Greiner talked about that last chance, saying: “The last play we ran was a screen play with seven seconds left, and (we) got the shot off, but it was contested,” which made it come up short.
The Hornets will play the Fife Trojans at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Top performer: Cadence Monti, Timberline, senior.
17 points in a 47-46 win over Holy Names
Timberline 47, Holy Names 46: The Blazers came out on top behind a solid team effort at both ends of the court on Saturday.
Coach Tim Borchardt of Timberline said, “We played really well. We’re coming together, trying to put four quarters together.” He noted that the Blazers are “starting to trust our system and it’s paying dividends.”
Borchardt praised senior Cadence Monti, who scored a team-high 17 points while fighting off a sickness.
Rayanna Dyas and Kiara Brooks, both sophomores, had 11 points apiece for Timberline.
“We are getting contributions from all over the place. It’s contributions from everyone that is giving us our success now,” Borchardt said.
The Blazers will visit Bethel High School to play the Braves at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Fife 45, Auburn 28: Fife won in the battle of the Trojans, proving they were the more durable team Saturday night.
Fife coach Matt Sinnes spoke to this durability, saying that “we had a lot of girls sick so we were really depleted, but the girls stepped up and played hard.”
Fife will play the White River Hornets at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
