Black Hills loses semifinal heartbreaker after Williams — the leading scorer — leaves game

1:57 Collin Welp, Seattle Prep build quick lead to beat Timberline Pause

0:48 Thieves steal tills from Don Juan's in West Olympia

1:59 Club giveaway hopes to cut car thefts

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

1:35 Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin

1:27 Longtime downtown business owners offer recipe for success

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

2:09 UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed'

1:15 What is your "traffic nightmare" in Thurston County?