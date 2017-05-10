Timberline’s Erik Stevenson gets third Pac-12 basketball offer

Erik Stevenson received his third Pac-12 basketball offer on Wednesday night from a program just up the road — the Washington Huskies.
And, Stevenson, a three-star prospect from Lacey, had been waiting for this one.
“It’s 60 minutes away,” Stevenson said. “My family could go up to every game. They could see every game on TV on the Pac-12 Network.
“It’s just a sense of family atmosphere being on the west coast. … I’ve been here my whole life, and there are a lot of people that are in my corner.”
Thankful for receiving an offer from Coach Hopkins and the University of Washington! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/LcHkl9m8JK— Stevie (@ej_stevenson5) May 11, 2017
UW coach Mike Hopkins called Stevenson on Wednesday, noting his rugged facial expressions on the court and his never-back-down attitude. Which seems to fit the bill of Hopkins’ gritty, energetic mentality.
“It’s definitely an option,” Stevenson said.
Stevenson said he thinks he could be a “spark plug” for the Huskies on the defensive end, bring energy, and score when needed. He likes what Hopkins is trying to build.
“He’s starting from scratch, obviously,” Stevenson said. “I think he’s going to do a good job up there, coming from the east coast and being at Syracuse, which is obviously a winning program.
“He’s going to bring a level of toughness, which is what the state of Washington needs.”
Stevenson, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard, averaged 19.5 points per game for Timberline last season, and led the Blazers to a Class 3A state tournament appearance in the Tacoma Dome in March.
He’s a two-time Olympian All-Area selection, and has Division I offers from several schools. He has two more Pac-12 offers from Utah and Washington State.
