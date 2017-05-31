Otton ushers in Beattie as next generation of Tumwater football begins

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:18 T-Birds and Seahawks honor coaching legend Otton Pause 1:19 River Ridge's Josh Braverman finishes weekend with two hurdles titles and one in 4x100 relay 1:02 River Ridge's Braverman talks winning 110 hurdles title a year after he lost it, defense in 300 1:30 Black Hills' Kyler Nygren talks 2A long jump win, hopes for team title 1:29 Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title 1:00 Take the mound with Timberline pitcher Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks 1:47 Sudden turnaround in postseason has Olympia in state playoffs 0:36 Stroup, Blazers ready for state following loss to Gig Harbor 0:43 Yelm's Jaeden Ells talks playoffs after hitting game-winning HR against Gig Harbor 0:38 Condon Cougars still hopeful for state berth after district loss to Mountain View Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Tumwater Thunderbirds opened spring practice with new concussion-tested helmets gifted by the Seattle Seahawks and United HealthCare. The presentation also honored former coach Sid Otton who retired in 2016 after 43 years with the program. s.bloom@theolympian.com Steve Bloom

