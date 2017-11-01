Capital receiver Chris Penner (3) watches from the sidelines during a Friday night football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Sept. 29, 2017.
Capital receiver Chris Penner (3) watches from the sidelines during a Friday night football game at Ingersoll Stadium in Olympia on Sept. 29, 2017. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
High school football: Top performers, stat leaders through Week 9

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

November 01, 2017 12:46 PM

WEEK 9 TOP PERFORMERS

PASSING

Grant Erickson, Capital: 20 of 28, 381 yards, 6 TDs

Ketner Young, Olympia: 10 of 11, 219 yards, 2 TDs

Kolby Baird, Centralia: 9 of 18, 161 yards, TD

RUSHING

Maleko Mina, River Ridge: 25 carries, 168 yards, TD

Michael Barnes, Timberline: 15 carries, 127 yards, TD

Taylor Simmons, Black Hills: 13 carries, 117 yards, 2 TDs

James Palmer, Yelm: 29 carries, 116 yards 3 TDs

RECEIVING

Chris Penner, Capital: 12 catches, 214 yards, 4 TDs

Ibi Ceesay, Olympia: 4 catches, 139 yards, TD

Kodee Gifford, Yelm: 4 catches, 123 yards, TD

MISCELLANEOUS

Tomasi Manu, River Ridge: 4 of 7, 40 yards; 7 carries, 79 yards, 2 TDs; 87-yard kickoff return TD; 94-yard interception return TD

Ben Hoffman, Yelm: 12 of 21, 157 yards, TD; 10 carries, 49 yards, TD

Jamin Faalogo, Timberline: 3 carries, 9 yards, 2 TDs; interception; fumble recovery

Hunter Campau, Timberline: 4 of 6, 67 yards; 12 carries, 20 yards, 2 TDs

STAT LEADERS THROUGH WEEK 9

*Based on available stats

PASSING

NAME

SCHOOL

COMP-ATT

YARDS

TDs

1. Grant Erickson

Capital

123-221

1,865

19

2. Kyle Robinson

Yelm

87-165

1,578

14

3. Ketner Young

Olympia

82-177

1,126

9

4. Nole Wollan

W.F. West

70-138

923

11

5. Kolby Baird

Centralia

26-87

623

9

RUSHING

NAME

SCHOOL

CARRIES

YARDS

TDs

1. Dylan Paine

Tumwater

171

1,130

22

2. Michael Barnes

Timberline

165

1,026

10

3. James Palmer

Yelm

123

791

12

4. Zion Kirk

North Thurston

187

772

5

4. Owen Shea

Olympia

154

763

9

RECEIVING

NAME

SCHOOL

REC

YARDS

TDs

1. Chris Penner

Capital

51

909

10

2. Austin Osso

Yelm

23

517

6

3. Ibi Ceesay

Olympia

22

515

3

4. Jack Collard

Capital

29

489

7

5. Kodee Gifford

Yelm

16

395

5

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

