High school football: Top performers, stat leaders through Week 9

WEEK 9 TOP PERFORMERS
PASSING
Grant Erickson, Capital: 20 of 28, 381 yards, 6 TDs
Ketner Young, Olympia: 10 of 11, 219 yards, 2 TDs
Kolby Baird, Centralia: 9 of 18, 161 yards, TD
RUSHING
Maleko Mina, River Ridge: 25 carries, 168 yards, TD
Michael Barnes, Timberline: 15 carries, 127 yards, TD
Taylor Simmons, Black Hills: 13 carries, 117 yards, 2 TDs
James Palmer, Yelm: 29 carries, 116 yards 3 TDs
RECEIVING
Chris Penner, Capital: 12 catches, 214 yards, 4 TDs
Ibi Ceesay, Olympia: 4 catches, 139 yards, TD
Kodee Gifford, Yelm: 4 catches, 123 yards, TD
MISCELLANEOUS
Tomasi Manu, River Ridge: 4 of 7, 40 yards; 7 carries, 79 yards, 2 TDs; 87-yard kickoff return TD; 94-yard interception return TD
Ben Hoffman, Yelm: 12 of 21, 157 yards, TD; 10 carries, 49 yards, TD
Jamin Faalogo, Timberline: 3 carries, 9 yards, 2 TDs; interception; fumble recovery
Hunter Campau, Timberline: 4 of 6, 67 yards; 12 carries, 20 yards, 2 TDs
STAT LEADERS THROUGH WEEK 9
*Based on available stats
PASSING
NAME
SCHOOL
COMP-ATT
YARDS
TDs
1. Grant Erickson
Capital
123-221
1,865
19
2. Kyle Robinson
Yelm
87-165
1,578
14
3. Ketner Young
Olympia
82-177
1,126
9
4. Nole Wollan
W.F. West
70-138
923
11
5. Kolby Baird
Centralia
26-87
623
9
RUSHING
NAME
SCHOOL
CARRIES
YARDS
TDs
1. Dylan Paine
Tumwater
171
1,130
22
2. Michael Barnes
Timberline
165
1,026
10
3. James Palmer
Yelm
123
791
12
4. Zion Kirk
North Thurston
187
772
5
4. Owen Shea
Olympia
154
763
9
RECEIVING
NAME
SCHOOL
REC
YARDS
TDs
1. Chris Penner
Capital
51
909
10
2. Austin Osso
Yelm
23
517
6
3. Ibi Ceesay
Olympia
22
515
3
4. Jack Collard
Capital
29
489
7
5. Kodee Gifford
Yelm
16
395
5
