High school volleyball: The Olympian’s 2017 All-Area team

Player of the year — OH Kennedy Croft, Tumwater, sr.: Two-time Olympian All-Area player of the year is also a four-time selection, three-time Class 2A Evergreen Conference MVP, and two-time state champion. And what a career for the Gonzaga signee — 1,193 kills, including 256 this season before an injury sent her to the back row to play libero. Leaves Tumwater with single-season records for kills (404), digs (311) and aces (46).

Coach of the year — Katie Turcotte, Capital: Former setter for Capital led the program to its first 3A state title in her second year as coach. The Cougars (21-1) posted 15 shutouts on their way to a championship, including ending the regular season with six straight. The Cougars cruised to a district tournament title over 3A SSC rival Gig Harbor, and topped last year’s state champion, Lakeside of Seattle, before picking up the historic win over Mercer Island in the title game.

FIRST TEAM

Outside hitter — Hanna Johnson, Timberline, sr.: Jump serve caused plenty of problems. First-team 3A SSC selection led the league in aces (63), and finished the season with 80. Aggressive hitter helped the Blazers to a state-tournament appearance, and added 245 kills and 337 digs.

Outside hitter — Maia Nichols, Capital, soph.: Was named the 3A state tournament MVP on a Capital team that won the program’s first title. Dominating hitter finished the season with 285 kills, 222 digs and 18 aces. First-team 3A South Sound Conference selection.

Outside hitter — Devyn Oestreich, Capital, fr.: Solid hitter that made crucial offensive plays — including the first and last kill of the title match against Mercer Island. Second-team 3A SSC selection had 244 kills, 57 digs and 40 aces.

Outside hitter — Emily Chisa, River Ridge, soph: 2A SPSL Sound co-MVP led the Hawks — who were winless to seasons ago — to within one game of the state tournament. Finished with 178 kills and 73 aces.

Middle blocker — Samantha Johnson, Northwest Christian, sr.: Puget Sound commit led the Navigators averaged six kills per set, recording 403 total this season with an impressive .501 hitting percentage. 2B Pacific first-team selection added 281 digs, 63 aces and 34 blocks.

Middle blocker — Kasey Louis, Timberline, sr.: 3A SSC co-MVP was frustrating force up front for opposing hitters, with a high vertical and hang time. Plays all around, and is just as quick in the back row. Had 311 kills, 207 digs and 98 blocks in helping the Blazers reach the state tournament.

Setter — Tia Grow, Capital, sr.: Consistent and competitive, was named the all-tournament setter during Capital’s state title run, and a second-team 3A SSC selection. Finished with 472 assists, 116 digs and 33 aces.

Setter — Kenna Stoney, Elma, sr.: Versatile player led the Eagles to their first undefeated league title in more than four decades, with 419 assists, 217 digs and 147 kills. First-team 1A Evergreen Conference selection.

Libero — Elise Meath, Capital, sr.: Was named the all-tournament libero during the Cougars’ state title run. Second-team 3A SSC selection was the defensive coordinator in the back row, and finished with 407 digs and 25 aces.

Libero — Lauren Porter, North Thurston, soph.: 3A SSC co-defensive MVP kept North Thurston alive in matches against strong hitters — in a league that sent four teams to the state tournament. Paced the Rams with 512 digs, and added 34 aces.

SECOND TEAM

Outside hitter: Elana Fairchild, North Thurston, jr.; Grace Goetsch, River Ridge, jr.; Mak Moore, W.F. West, jr.; Addie Robertson, North Thurston, fr.; Daja Togiola, Timberline, sr.; Abbie VanMarter, Northwest Christian, sr.; Avi Vetter, Olympia, fr.; Rachel Wilkerson, Centralia, sr.

Middle blocker: Hannah Rongen, Black Hills, jr.; McKenna Smith, Centralia, sr.

Setter: Sophia Koelsch, Tumwater, jr.

Libero: Molly Armstrong, Olympia, jr.; Emma Goodman, Black Hills, sr.; Myah Rodius, Shelton, jr.