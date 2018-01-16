High school basketball: Boys and girls scoring leaders, Jan. 16

High school basketball scoring leaders are compiled weekly by The Olympian based on available stats from coaches, MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and other news outlets.
Schools in the area include Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Northwest Christian and Rainier.
Not all schools reporting. Some schools partially reporting.
Coaches can call The Olympian’s sports desk at 253-597-8680 following games, or email lsmith@theolympian.com with updates.
RECENT BOYS HIGHLIGHTS
BOYS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 15
PLAYER
POINTS
GAMES
AVG.
1. Erik Stevenson, Timberline, sr.
348
14
24.9
2. Jeremy Spencer, North Thurston, sr.
335
14
23.9
3. Clay Christian, North Thurston, sr.
291
14
20.8
4. CJ Geathers, Tumwater, sr.
269
13
20.7
5. Ibi Ceesay, Pope John Paul II, sr.
245
13
18.8
6. Tyler Ashmore, Centralia, sr.
254
14
18.1
7. Chris Penner, Capital, jr.
245
14
17.5
8. Lucas Bowser, Olympia, jr.
204
13
15.7
9. Eli Morton, Timberline, sr.
168
11
15.3
10. Noah Phillips, Northwest Christian, soph.
135
9
15.0
11. Ben Janssan, Centralia, sr.
207
14
14.8
12. Grant Erickson, Capital, jr.
200
14
14.3
13. Tony Dominguez, Northwest Christian, jr.
124
9
13.8
14. Jordan Thomas, W.F. West, sr.
169
13
13.0
15. Lamar Campbell, River Ridge, soph.
172
14
12.3
RECENT GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS
GIRLS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 15
PLAYER
POINTS
GAMES
AVG.
1. Kaylee Schow, Tenino, jr.
295
13
22.7
2. Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, jr.
232
14
16.6
3. Kiara Brooks, Timberline, jr.
197
12
16.4
4. Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, soph.
211
13
16.2
5. Quinlan Christian, North Thurston, sr.
203
14
14.5
6. Ellie Corwin, Centralia, sr.
197
14
14.1
7. Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.
194
14
13.9
8. Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.
186
14
13.3
8. Paige Winter, Rochester, soph.
186
14
13.3
10. Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, soph.
210
16
13.1
11. Alexis Jones-Sederberg, Rochester, soph.
180
14
12.9
12. Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.
175
14
12.5
13. Nicole Lindblom, Capital, soph.
112
9
12.4
14. Kaitlin Jewell, Yelm, jr.
172
14
12.3
15. Maddie Fields, Tumwater, sr.
146
12
12.2
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12
