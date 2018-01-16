Timberline’s Kiara Brooks (16.4 points per game) and North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer (23.9).
Timberline’s Kiara Brooks (16.4 points per game) and North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer (23.9). Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
Timberline’s Kiara Brooks (16.4 points per game) and North Thurston’s Jeremy Spencer (23.9). Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

High School Sports

High school basketball: Boys and girls scoring leaders, Jan. 16

By Lauren Smith

lsmith@theolympian.com

January 16, 2018 01:49 PM

High school basketball scoring leaders are compiled weekly by The Olympian based on available stats from coaches, MaxPreps, Scorebook Live and other news outlets.

Schools in the area include Olympia, Capital, North Thurston, Shelton, Timberline, Yelm, River Ridge, Black Hills, Centralia, Rochester, Tumwater, W.F. West, Elma, Tenino, Northwest Christian and Rainier.

Not all schools reporting. Some schools partially reporting.

Coaches can call The Olympian’s sports desk at 253-597-8680 following games, or email lsmith@theolympian.com with updates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RECENT BOYS HIGHLIGHTS

BOYS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 15

PLAYER

POINTS

GAMES

AVG.

1. Erik Stevenson, Timberline, sr.

348

14

24.9

2. Jeremy Spencer, North Thurston, sr.

335

14

23.9

3. Clay Christian, North Thurston, sr.

291

14

20.8

4. CJ Geathers, Tumwater, sr.

269

13

20.7

5. Ibi Ceesay, Pope John Paul II, sr.

245

13

18.8

6. Tyler Ashmore, Centralia, sr.

254

14

18.1

7. Chris Penner, Capital, jr.

245

14

17.5

8. Lucas Bowser, Olympia, jr.

204

13

15.7

9. Eli Morton, Timberline, sr.

168

11

15.3

10. Noah Phillips, Northwest Christian, soph.

135

9

15.0

11. Ben Janssan, Centralia, sr.

207

14

14.8

12. Grant Erickson, Capital, jr.

200

14

14.3

13. Tony Dominguez, Northwest Christian, jr.

124

9

13.8

14. Jordan Thomas, W.F. West, sr.

169

13

13.0

15. Lamar Campbell, River Ridge, soph.

172

14

12.3


 

RECENT GIRLS HIGHLIGHTS

GIRLS SCORING LEADERS THROUGH JAN. 15

PLAYER

POINTS

GAMES

AVG.

1. Kaylee Schow, Tenino, jr.

295

13

22.7

2. Brooklyn Harn, North Thurston, jr.

232

14

16.6

3. Kiara Brooks, Timberline, jr.

197

12

16.4

4. Maddie Plevyak, Yelm, soph.

211

13

16.2

5. Quinlan Christian, North Thurston, sr.

203

14

14.5

6. Ellie Corwin, Centralia, sr.

197

14

14.1

7. Kiara Steen, W.F. West, sr.

194

14

13.9

8. Lindsey Nurmi, Black Hills, sr.

186

14

13.3

8. Paige Winter, Rochester, soph.

186

14

13.3

10. Jalyn Sackrider, Elma, soph.

210

16

13.1

11. Alexis Jones-Sederberg, Rochester, soph.

180

14

12.9

12. Erika Brumfield, W.F. West, jr.

175

14

12.5

13. Nicole Lindblom, Capital, soph.

112

9

12.4

14. Kaitlin Jewell, Yelm, jr.

172

14

12.3

15. Maddie Fields, Tumwater, sr.

146

12

12.2

Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473, @smithlm12

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Highlights: Timberline rallies in physical win over Wilson

Highlights: Timberline rallies in physical win over Wilson 3:06

Highlights: Timberline rallies in physical win over Wilson
Highlights: Defense powers Timberline to win over Peninsula 3:22

Highlights: Defense powers Timberline to win over Peninsula
Garrett Glenn discusses Black Hills' thrilling rivalry win over Tumwater 1:06

Garrett Glenn discusses Black Hills' thrilling rivalry win over Tumwater

View More Video