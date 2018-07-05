Tap into your inner rock star at Lacey library’s rock camp for adults

Libraries rock — and at the Lacey Timberland Library, you can learn to rock, too.
The library is offering a free rock camp for adults as part of the Timberland Regional Library’s summer programming (this year offered with the theme “Libraries Rock”).
“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time,” said Kelsey Smith, the librarian who’s behind the camp and many of the library’s creative programs. “And with the theme this year, it seemed like a really good time.”
Though the name might suggest otherwise, this camp happens just one evening a week for five weeks. So you don’t have to be out of school for the summer to participate.
“It’s very abbreviated,” Smith said. In fact, while weeklong full-day rock camps (such as Olympia’s Queer Rock Camp) are common, she had a hard time finding examples that worked in such a condensed format.
Up to 30 future rockers will get lessons in playing an instrument (keyboards, drums, guitar, bass and fiddle) or singing, have band practice and attend workshops on such topics as songwriting, improvisation, caring for equipment, and getting along with your bandmates.
“Each session is going to start with a one-hour workshop,” Smith said, “and then the following two hours, when the library is closed, we can spread out through the library.”
Total beginners are more than welcome, said Smith, who’s not a musician herself but has enlisted an impressive lineup of volunteers, including Meg Martin, the former organizer of Olympia’s Queer Rock Camp and current director of the Interfaith Works Overnight Emergency Shelter in downtown Olympia.
Among the teachers and band coaches will be Scott “Scuff” Acuff, who plays with the Tune Stranglers and Scuff and Al; Peter David Connelly of the Mona Reels; Becky Liebman of Bevy and Artesian Rumble Arkestra; Pamela Margon of Tattered Dress; Lily Richeson of Squill, Parasol and Bad Sleep; Spencer Suit of Generifus; and guitar and bass teacher Bob DeBruyn.
Smith already has heard from a lot of people who are excited about attending the camp. Participants must register in advance and commit to attending all sessions.
The goal is for each band to learn a song to perform at a public showcase to be held at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10. “It is pretty ambitious,” she said.
“It’s a crash course,” she added. “They aren’t going to be expert musicians when they finish, but they’ll have a little taste of what it’s like to play music with other people.”
Lacey Rock Camp
This summer camp for adults, offered by the Lacey Timberland Library, is all about making music.
When: 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, July 12-Aug. 9, with a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10
Where: Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE
Cost: Free; advance registration is required. Email laref@trl.org to register.
More information: 360-491-3860, trl.org
