Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday
Heart By Heart at Lucky Eagle Casino
As two of the original founding members of Heart, bassist Steven Fosen and drummer Mike Derosier have reunited to tour as Heart By Heart featuring vocalist Somar Macek. They will perform favorites such as “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You,” and “Alone.” See them live at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lucky Eagle Casino, 12888 188th Ave. SW, Rochester. The concert is free, seating is limited.
Saturday
Hypnotic comedy at Lacey in Tune
Comedy hypnotist Justin James will bring his wit, human insights and hypnosis talent to the Lacey in Tune Summer Concerts in the Park. The Las Vegas performer brings fresh material to each of his shows and keeps them family-friendly. His 7 p.m. show is Saturday at Huntamer Park in Woodland Square. Following his performance at dusk will be a screening of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.
Friday (July 20 and Saturday
Kids’ theater talent showcased with CTE Arts Festival
It’s summer and time again for the Creative Theatre Experience summer youth arts program to present its first work, Arts Festival, this weekend. Performed by the youngest students — grades 1-7 — it will be a selection of mini-musicals, plays and songs including an adaptation of “The Aristocats.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at Olympia High School, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $8 and available online at ctekids.org/parent-info/online-tickets/
Friday (July 20) — Saturday
‘James and the Giant Peach’ will be first summer Apple Tree Production
Apple Tree Productions provides summer education theater programs to children of all ages and abilities. The first play up is “James and the Giant Peach” with showtimes of 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Go see the talent of local children performing at the Black Hills High School Performing Arts Center, 7741 Littlerock Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors and are available at the door. For more information, go to appletreeprod.com
Saturday
Get creative at the annual 24-Hour Zine Thing
Going 10 years, the Annual 24-Hour Zine Thing returns to the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Participants have one day to create a zine from start to finish. The library will become a work, collaboration and collective space from 1-7 p.m. Saturday. Drop in to work on your project or contribute to a collective zine while enjoying snacks and taking advantage of supplies provided by the Friends of the Olympia Library. There will be an open mic zine reading at the end of the day. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/24-hour-zine
Wednesday
Blues, soul and acoustic music comes to Music In The Park
Head to Sylvester Park, 615 Washington St. SE, for this week’s installment of the Music In The Park concert series. Bring your blankets and picnic baskets for a night of music with Seattle’s Sound Off winner Micaiah Sawyer. Having recently produced her first debut EP, “Rest,” the Olympia singer’s style has matured into a soulful mix of blues, rock and acoustic melodies. Her performance will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday and is free to the public.
Tuesday
Jazz-influenced trio Sarabande comes to Octapas Cafe
Originally from the San Francisco Bay area, Sarabande, could be described as blending of The Boswell Sisters, Dirty Projectors and Red Molly. Jazz-influences and folk pop rule the trio that have been performing since 2016. They will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Octapas Cafe, 414 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia, as part of their five-week “First Time Again Tour.” For more information, go to tinyurl.com/Tasquin-Sarabande
