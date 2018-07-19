Everything old is new again, including upcycling, on display at State History Museum

This framed three-dimensional collage was created by Sarah E. Erickson of Grand Mound in 1914 out of rolled postage stamps, natural bird’s beak, and magazines. It features an eagle, shield, arrows, USA initials, and Statue of Liberty. This piece was displayed in the Washington State exhibit at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco in 1915, and later at the Washington State Capitol in Olympia. Collection of Washington State Historical Society