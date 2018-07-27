Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Sunday
A full orchestra under the sun
Enjoy a long and warm evening taking in the Olympia Symphony’s annual Concert at the Capitol. The free concert begins at 6 p.m. Sunday on the east campus’ lawn and will include classical, popular and patriotic favorites and highlights from the past season. There will be selections from Broadway’s “Fiddler on the Roof” and “West Side Story,” as well as Sousa marches. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and picnic food and join in a raffle to win OSO concert tickets and gift baskets from local businesses. You also can donate to Capital Heating & Cooling to benefit Homeless Backpacks.
Wednesday — Aug. 5
You’ll have a fair-ly good time
It’s time for the good old-fashioned fun that is the Thurston County Fair. The annual 5-day fair opens Wednesday, and will again offer rides, musical entertainment, home arts demonstrations, 4-H and FFA events, and, of course, fair food. (Mmmmm scones.) Hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Aug. 4 and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 5. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youth ages 6-14 and free for kids 5 and younger. Season passes also are available. Go to co.thurston.wa.us/fair/index.htm for details.
Saturday
Nothing left to do but (come to this concert and) smile, smile, smile
Set in the west Olympia urban oasis of West Central Park, Van Dylan & Dead will explore the music of Van Morrison, Bob Dylan and the Grateful Dead at a 7 p.m. concert Saturday. The night also will feature The Stone Hollers, Cats Under the Stars, and Ramblin’ Rose, all out of Portland. The park is at 1919 Division St. NW. Bring a blanket and lawn chairs. A $10 donation is suggested.
Sunday
Two actors bring C.S. Lewis to life
The Olympia Family Theater presents “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” on stage at 2 p.m. Sunday at a pay-what-you-can performance. In this version, two actors play more than a dozen characters and transform right in front of the audience. It’s the tale of love, courage and giving. The theater is at 612 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia. Payment is cash or check at the door. Go to olyft.org for more information.
Friday (July 27)
Curtis Salgado plays Charlie’s Bar & Grill
With a career spanning 40 years, Curtis Salgado has come from co-fronting the Robert Cray Band to leading his own band and recording nine solo albums. He will perform his award-winning soul, blues and R&B at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Charlie’s Bar & Grill, 620 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $17.89 and are available at tinyurl.com/Curtis-Salgado
Wednesday
A mid-week musical interlude
Mark your calendar for this week’s installment of Music in the Park at Sylvester Park, 615 Washington St. SE, in downtown Olympia. Bring your blankets and picnic baskets and listen to Joe Blue & The Roof Shakers, who will play R&B and classic rock at the 7 p.m. concert Wednesday. Admission is free.
Friday (July 27) — Sunday
Celebrate the great unknown in Yelm this weekend
If you’re looking for something a little different, head to the Yelm UFO Fest this weekend. It’s a event in two parts: a free festival and a Cosmic Symposium geared for sci-fi and extra-terrestrial fans. The festival features live music, entertainment, various carney tent shows, hot air balloon rides, a kids’ play zone, food and more family-friendly fun. Bring a blanket to enjoy the entertainment. The symposium, in an air-conditioned tent on the grounds, will feature talks by UFO experts; tickets are sold to each lecture. Hours are 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. It’s all happening on Prairie Park Lane Southeast in Yelm. Go to thetriadartstheater.com/yelm-ufo-fest-details for more information.
