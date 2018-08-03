Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (Aug. 3) — Sunday
Get your fill of animals, scones and carnival rides
Join in on some good old-fashioned fun this weekend at the Thurston County Fair. The fair offer carnival rides, musical entertainment, home arts demonstrations, 4-H and FFA events, and, of course, fair food. (Mmmmm scones.) Hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for youth ages 6-14 and free for kids 5 and younger. Go to co.thurston.wa.us/fair/index.htm for lots more details.
Saturday
Brewskis on Budd Inlet
The annual Olympia Brew Fest will host more than 30 breweries offering more than 60 different beers when it takes over the Port Plaza on Saturday. To accompany your brews of choice, sample food from Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar, Southbay Dickerson’s BBQ and Blarney’s Irish Pub while listening to the music of Kaffeine, Purple Mane and The Backburner Band. Hours are 1-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. All attendees must be 21 or older. Go to olybrewfest.com for more information.
Friday (Aug. 3)
Bonus Music in the Park concert on Friday
The Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Music in the Park Summer Concerts take over the Port Plaza Friday night when it hosts the ever-popular disco and funk band Sonic Funk Orchestra. The music begins at 7 p.m. Bring a chair and your own refreshments for a great evening at the plaza at 701 Columbia St. NW, behind Anthony’s Homeport on Budd Bay. The concert is free.
Wednesday
Stay off of his blue suede shoes
The Lacey in Tune series comes to a close next week with a performance by one of its audience’s favorites: Elvis Presley impersonator Danny Vernon and his Illusions of Elvis show. He’ll get the place rocking at noon Wednesday at Huntamer Park in Woodland Square. Admission is free.
Friday (Aug. 3) through Sunday
Youth take the stage
- The Creative Theatre Experience summer youth arts program presents its production of the musical “Footloose.” Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at Olympia High School, 1302 North St. SE, Olympia. (The theater entrance is off Carlyon Avenue, at the back of the school.) Tickets are $8 and available online at ctekids.org/parent-info/online-tickets/
- Apple Tree Productions, a summer education theater program for children of all ages and abilities, will present its production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd” this weekend. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Black Hills High School Performing Arts Center, 7741 Littlerock Road SW. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors and are available at the door. For more information, go to appletreeprod.com
Friday (Aug. 3) — Sunday
Exit, pursued by a bear
It’s the final weekend to take in Animal Fire Theatre’s production of Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.” The outdoor theater showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia. Admission is free, donations are accepted. Bring chairs, a blanket, refreshments and bug spray. More information is online at animalfiretheatre.com
Friday
Enjoy an evening out and put a book in a child’s hand
Join other supporters of the South Sound Reading Foundation for Books by the Bay, a summer evening with authors Nancy Pearl and J. Ryan Stradal, plus live music by Pinniped, champagne, food, a silent auction, Raise the Paddle and a few literary diversions. The event runs 6-9:30 p.m. at the Terrace on the Green Restaurant at the Olympia Country & Golf Club, 3636 Country Club Road NW, Olympia. Information and tickets: bit.ly/2tA00yf or contact Emily at 360-790-8913.
Saturday
Take a walk through Lacey’s history
The city of Lacey invites the community to a free historic walking tour of the oldest neighborhood in Lacey at 10 a.m. Saturday. The tour begins and ends at the Lacey Museum, 829 Lacey St. SE. Erin Quinn Valcho, the Lacey Museum curator; Marisa Merkel, Lacey Museum assistant-educator; and Shanna Stevenson, local historian, will lead concurrent tours highlighting the religious roots of the community. The walk will feature several historic properties and includes stops along Lacey and Bowker streets. Recommended for ages 14 to adult. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Walkers are advised to have appropriate gear for the weather and walking shoes. Bottled water will be provided. Information: 360-491-0857.
