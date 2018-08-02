Think summer is waning? Nah. Here are 25 concerts, plays and films to enjoy outside

Though the autumnal equinox is still seven weeks away, the start of August is generally seen as the beginning of summer’s end as families start preparing for the start of the school year.
When it comes to entertainment, though, summer is still in full swing.
There’s a smorgasbord of concerts, plays and movies best enjoyed with a picnic, a chair and perhaps even a blanket for nights that turn blissfully cool, as Northwest summer nights are meant to do.
This week, in fact, is the peak of summer when it comes to entertainment that’s come out of the theater. And it’s all free.
It’s the last week for all three of the Lacey in Tune summer entertainment series. The final offering is Wednesday with Elvis tribute artist Danny Vernon.
“He’s always a big hit,” said Jeannette Sieler of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
On Friday, Aug. 3, Tumwater’s Screen on the Green dishes up its first outdoor flick, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.”
In Olympia, Music in the Park serves a double dip this week, too. Friday, Aug. 3, is the first of the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s Port Plaza concerts, with Sonic Funk Orchestra, and the Wednesday Sylvester Park shows continue with the Michelle Taylor Band.
West Central Park’s concerts and movies continue, too. Luna Melt and Cool Breeze will rock the park at 7 p.m. Saturday. And “Coco” will screen at dusk Monday.
Animal Fire Theatre’s “The Winter’s Tale” (with plenty of laughs to keep audiences warm) comes to a happy ending this weekend, with performances Friday through Sunday.
And there’s a new play on offer this week only: Olympia Musical Theater’s “Triumph of Love,” the five-year-old program’s first “picnic theater” show, happening Monday through Wednesday evenings at the Port Plaza.
Last summer, Kids in Concert and Olympia Musical Theatre teamed up to sing a concert at the plaza, director Troy Arnold Fisher told The Olympian.
“It was fun having people join in the audience as their walks by the water brought them to the area,” said Fisher, who’s Olympia Musical Theatre’s artistic and music director and Kids in Concert’s music director.
So Fisher decided to head back to the port with a full-fledged musical, a 1997 adaptation of an 18th-century French comedy filled with mistaken identities, gender confusion and all of the complexities of love.
The show’s cast of teens and adults includes Allie Milburn, recently seen as Mary Magdalene in Tacoma Little Theatre’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” and the choreographer for “Triumph of Love.” Though it’s outside, the production is fully staged and set to live music.
“I saw ‘Triumph of Love’ for the first time on Broadway with the original cast,” Fisher told The Olympian. “For me, it was love at first sight and sound. It has a great score with many memorable tunes.”
He hopes to make picnic theater — like Animal Fire’s annual outdoor Shakespeare productions and the entertainment series in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater — a warm-weather traditon.
Here’s a go-to guide to August’s al fresco entertainment — all of it free.
Lacey in Tune & Lacey Children’s Entertainment Series
- Sway (dance hits new and old) plus “Black Panther,” 7 p.m. Aug. 4
- The Not-Its (kids’ rock band), 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7
- Danny Vernon (Elvis tribute), noon Aug. 8
Where: Huntamer Park, 618 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey
Information: 360-491-0857, ci.lacey.wa.us/laceyintune/
Screen on the Green
- “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” dusk Aug. 3
- “Peter Rabbit,” dusk Aug. 10
- “A Wrinkle in Time,” dusk Aug. 17
- “Wonder Woman,” dusk Aug. 24
Where: Tumwater Valley Golf Course, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive SE, Tumwater
Information: 360-754-4160, ci.tumwater.wa.us/screenonthegreen
Also: The course opens for seating at 7:30 p.m.
Music in the Park at the Port
- Sonic Funk Orchestra (disco and funk), 7 p.m. Aug. 3
- 5-Man Trio, America’s First Corps Band (jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 17
Where: Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia
Information: 360-357-8948, downtownolympia.org
Music in the Park at Sylvester Park
- Michelle Taylor Band (blues, rock, country and pop), 7 p.m. Aug. 8
- Blind Facsimilie (classic rock, blues and pop), 7 p.m. Aug. 15
- En Canto (Brazilian jazz), 7 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Sylvester Park, 615 Washington St. SE, Olympia
Information: 360-357-8948, downtownolympia.org
Animal Fire Theatre’s ‘The Winter’s Tale’
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 3-5
Where: Priest Point Park, 2600 East Bay Drive NE, Olympia
Information: animalfiretheatre.com
Olympia Musical Theatre’s ‘Triumph of Love’
When: 7 p.m. Aug. 6-8
Where: Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia
Information: olympiamusicaltheatre.org
West Central Park’s Summer Concerts
- Luna Melt with Cool Breeze, 7 p.m. Aug. 4
- Mukana Marimba and Artesian Rumble Arkestra, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 18 with a luminary procession at 9 p.m.
- High Ceiling with Fawcett, Symons and Fogg, 7 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: West Central Park, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Information: 360-352-7363, aparkforus.org
Monday Movie Madness
- “Coco,” dusk Aug. 6
- “Black Panther,” dusk Aug. 13
- “Happy Feet,” dusk Aug. 20
- “Fly Away Home,” dusk Aug. 27
Where: West Central Park, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia
Information: 360-352-7363, aparkforus.org
