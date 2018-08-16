Luminary Procession to make rare summertime appearance on Olympia’s west side

Handmade paper luminaries will light West Central Park on Saturday, adding a visual spectacle to an evening of free music by Artesian Rumble Arkestra and Mukana Marimba.
The event replaces this spring’s rained-out Luminary Procession, originally scheduled for April 27, the night before the Procession of the Species, Olympia’s annual celebration of nature and creativity. It was the first time the lighted walk, which has been a part of spring Arts Walk weekend since 2008, was canceled due to wet weather.
“It occurred to me when the luminary parade was canceled that it would be a perfect match for the Artesian Rumble Arkestra and Mukana Marimba show we were lining up at West Central Park,” said Tuck Petertil, a spokesman for the community-funded nonprofit park on Harrison Avenue. The park hosts a regular lineup of free summer movies and concerts.
Artesian Rumble — a marching band known for its playful spirit and egalitarian fusion of musical styles — traditionally leads the Luminary Procession and participates in the Procession of the Species and a host of other local events. Mukana Marimba, which plays Zimbabwean music, also has long been a part of the main procession.
Procession of the Species and Luminary Procession founder Eli Sterling agreed that it was a great fit. “The goal was to do it at a time that would help make another event or community organization successful,” he told The Olympian.
The canceled Luminary Procession also spawned more luminary-focused events. On the night of the Procession of the Species, the illuminated art projects — including many created within the past year — were on view at the Procession Studio, 406 Water St. SW, Olympia.
“We just stayed inside the studio and turned all the lights off and turned all the luminaries on,” Sterling said. “It was this really beautiful moment.”
So lovely was it that a sequel is planned for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, during the city’s fall Arts Walk. The luminaries will be illuminating a musical performance by the Gravity Quartet.
Saturday’s concert and mini-procession will be the luminaries’ first summer appearance, but Sterling hopes it won’t be the last.
“We’ve always wanted to do a large luminary procession in the summer,” he said. “If there’s another organization out there that would like to have a procession as part of its event, that would be something we’d consider.”
Sterling imagines the new procession happening in Lacey or Tumwater, he said, adding, “We’d love to expand the overall reach of what the procession does in the South Sound region.”
Luminary Procession
The spring tradition, rained out this past April, makes a summer appearance at a concert by Mukana Marimba. Artesian Rumble Arkestra will lead the procession.
Where: West Central Park, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, OIympia
When: Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the procession starting around 8:45 p.m.
Admission: Free
More information: aparkforus.org, facebook.com/events/240481510114995/ or wcp@aparkforus.org
How to participate: If you want to be part of the procession, meet at 8:15 p.m. at 135 Cushing St. NW, Olympia. There is a grassy area that will be used to gather and stage the event. You can bring your own luminaries or some will be available. Volunteers are needed, too; email wcp@aparkforus.org.
