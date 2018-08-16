Expect laughs, but not realism, in Harlequin’s unpredictable ‘Ruthless’

Harlequin Productions’ “Ruthless,” opening this weekend, is a larger-than-life musical comedy about a devious diva who’ll stop at nothing to get her dream role.
The ambitious actress, Tina Denmark (Aubrey Thomas), is 8 years old, and she’s burning to play the part of Pippi Longstocking in a school play.
Yes, it’s as ridiculous as it sounds.
“It’s fun — and funny,” said Aaron Lamb of Seattle, the play’s director and Harlequin’s associate artistic director. “I first music directed and played piano for this show back in 1996 and have wanted a chance to (direct) it ever since.
“It’s about as hard as you might be able to laugh for two hours, and certainly not in any sort of predictable fashion.”
The 1992 cult favorite, which the New York Times’ Alexis Soloski called “a spiked Shirley Temple of a show,” spoofs such movies as “The Bad Seed” and “All About Eve” along with musical classics like “Annie” and “Gypsy.”
And it makes no attempt at realism. (It does evoke reality TV, though; in fact, Soloski also compared it to “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” TLC’s 2012-14 series about a child beauty-pageant contestant.)
One illustration of the gulf: The production’s Tina is played by a child (Aubrey, of Seattle, is 11) while her rival, 9-year-old Louise, is played by 20-something Martha Kathryn Smith.
“Having Louise played by a child would lend too much authenticity,” Lamb said. “We needed to find that balance between shocking and absurd without falling into realism.”
Talent scout Sylvia St. Croix is played, in “Ruthless” tradition, by a man in drag — in this case, Gregory Conn, who was last seen at the State Theater as a priest in Harlequin’s 2013 “Jesus Christ Superstar” and is also well known for his involvement with Capital City Pride.
“The drag aspect is much different now than it was in 1992 when the play first came out,” Lamb said. “This role was difficult to cast. … I was lucky to find Gregory.”
Tina’s mother, Judy Denmark, is played by Charlotte Darling, recently seen as the sweet Hope Cladwell in Saint Martin’s University’s “Urinetown.” Also in the cast are Eleise Moore and Janette Oswald.
The original off-Broadway production’s cast was worthy of note, Lamb said. Broadway and TV actress and country singer Laura Bell Bundy, who went on to originate the role of Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde,” played Tina. Her now-even-better-known understudies were Natalie Portman and Britney Spears.
Aubrey, who’ll be following in those famous footsteps, is staying with her Olympia relatives, including grandparents Lloyd and Barb Schneider, during the run. She’s an experienced actress whose credits include Brigitta in the 5th Avenue Theatre’s 2015 “The Sound of Music.”
“She’s a firecracker,” Lamb said.
‘Ruthless’
What: Harlequin Productions presents the over-the-top musical about a child actress who’ll stop at nothing in her pursuit of stardom.
When: 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, plus Aug. 22-25, Aug. 30-Sept. 1 and Sept. 6-8 and 13-15 with matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday plus Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 and 9
Where: State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Tickets: $42, $38 for seniors and military, $25 for students and youth; for the Aug. 22 show, pay what you can.
More information: 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
Next up: ‘Dry Powder’
Harlequin Productions’ recently announced a change to the season. The October show will be the Wall Street comedy “Dry Powder” instead of the previously planned crime drama “A Steady Rain.”
“We felt that a play centered on two male Chicago cops and a serial killer was not the story we wanted to be telling at this moment,” said Aaron Lamb, the theater’s associate artistic director.
He described Sarah Burgess’s “Dry Powder,” produced last year by Seattle Repertory Theatre, as a “a searing comedy, very relevant to our economic and political situation today.”
Ann Flannigan will direct the show, which centers on a merciless businesswoman — a role that has not yet been cast.
