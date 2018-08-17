Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (Aug. 17) — Sunday
Join Elle and Bruiser for a little fun
New theater company Broadway Olympia is bringing “Legally Blonde The Musical” to the stage at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. The musical, based on the Reese Witherspoon movie, follows the transformation of Elle Woods in the title role. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20, $17 OFS members and available at olympiafilmsociety.org.
Neighborly gathering
Celebrating the talent and work of local artisans and makers, the Love Our Local Fest returns Saturday for a day of live music, crafted local foods, artisans and healers. There will be workshops and activities for everyone, a great place to support local business and community. The block party will take over San Francisco Avenue Northeast and Bethel Street NE from 1-10 p.m. Admission is free.
Put those berries to good use
Pie bakers and pie lovers need to head to the annual Pie in the Library community pie contest. Put together your best pie or come out to see what local bakers create for this delicious event. There will be three categories: fruit, other and teen-youth bakers. Pie slices will be available after the judging. The event runs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. For more information, call 360-491-3860.
All’s fair in Chehalis this weekend
The Southwest Washington Fair is continuing through Sunday. Located at the same Chehalis fairgrounds at 2555 N. National Ave. since 1891, events include 4H, variety shows, rodeo and wild horse chase, carnival and concerts including Jessica Lynne, Jackie Lee and Josh Wilson. Admission is $10 for adults, $6 for children and seniors. Hours are 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Go to southwestwashingtonfair.org for a complete schedule of events.
Sip among the scenery
With a prime view of Mount Rainier and a love for plants and wine, Rainier View Winery and Nursery is hosting Winestock 2018 this weekend. Wine lovers can head out to the winery, 12314 264th St. E., Graham, for a day of music, local artists, food and wine tasting. Bands playing will be Waylaid and The High Rollers. Sirius Pizza Truck will be on hand to handle those hunger vibes. The event runs 3-9 p.m. Saturday with an entry cover of $10. Wine tastings are five 1-ounce pours for $15. Leave the kids at home — this is a 21-and-older-only event.
Prehistoric pets on parade
With the theme of “Dawn of the Dinosaurs,” Olympia’s Pet Parade will be celebrating its 89th year on Saturday. Bring your pets, hairy, fluffy and/or scaly, out for the procession at 10 a.m. Saturday. Owners and pets are encouraged to dress up in their best prehistoric attire and show up early, at 8 a.m., for costume and float judging and prizes at Heritage Park. There’s no need to register. The parade ends at Sylvester Park, where there will be free ice cream and goodie bags for all participants. Also bring pet food donations to benefit Concern for Animals.
Dancing in the streets
Highlighting the traditions of Japanese culture, the Olympia Bon Odori Summer Dance Festival brings the community together with music, dance and drumming honoring the ancestors. Hosted by the Japanese American Citizens’ League of Olympia, the all-ages event encourages everyone to join in Japanese folk dancing and delving into the culture. Enjoy Taiko drumming, martial arts demonstrations and more from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Water Street and Fifth Avenue in Olympia.
Let there be light
The Luminary Procession -- which was rained out in April -- has been rescheduled for Saturday at West Central Park, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. The festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. with music by Mukana Marimba, followed by the procession at dusk. To participate, meet at 8:15 p.m. at the staging area, 135 Cushing St. NW, with your own luminary. The procession will be led by the Artesian Rumble Arkestra. And it’s all free.
