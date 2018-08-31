Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (Aug. 31) — Sunday
Have a mari-time at Harbor Days
The annual Harbor Days Festival takes over the waterfront from the Port Plaza to Percival Landing in downtown Olympia to celebrate the city’s long maritime history. Known for its vintage tugboat races and tours, the event also features cultural activities, a salmon bake and a beer garden provided by the Squaxin Island Salish Seaport. You also can get your fill of arts, crafts, food, entertainment, remote-controlled tugs, sand carving and tons of kids’ activities. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Go to harbordays.com for all the details.
Friday (Aug. 31) — Sept. 23
Piglets and music and scones, oh my!
The Washington State Fair roars into action this weekend for three weeks of fun. New this year is the interactive and educational exhibit The Farm at Sillyville. Learn where Washington’s food come from and how it ends up in the grocery store. It’s free with fair admission. Also check out Discover the Dinosaurs; tickets are $7. New for entertainment lovers is Outpost 47 with family-friendly seating, beer, wine and spirits and a line up of free concerts. Opening weekend also will feature the new “Run the Puyallup,” a behind the scenes sneak peek of the fair in a 2.5Kcourse on the fairgrounds. It is at 8 a.m. Saturday. Registration is required and costs $45. Hours are Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; weekends 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; closed this Tuesday and Wednesday plus Sept. 11 and 18. Admission is $14 general; $11 for kids 6-12 and seniors 62 and older; free for children 5 and younger.
Saturday
Honoring Budd Inlet and its people
Celebrating the Steh-Chass, the indigenous name of Budd Inlet and lower Deschutes watershed, the Squaxin Island Tribe along with the Deschutes Estuary Restoration Team and Salmon Defense, will host the first Festival of the Steh-Chass on Saturday. Join tribal leaders from across the Puget Sound plus the Canoe Families of the Squaxin, Nisqually and Puyallup Tribes at a water ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday to kick things off. Then, until 7 p.m., Finn the Fish, a interactive exhibit, will be on display for children to enjoy, along with Native art vendors and performers at Heritage Park in downtown Olympia. Admission is free.
Through Sept. 15
Get some laughs from live theater
Harlequin Productions’ “Ruthless! The Stage Mother of all Musicals” is a fast and furious musical farce and a cult favorite within the musical theater community. This production features eight female roles played by six actors, many of whom are both Olympia locals and Harlequin first-timers. Make plans to come out to the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia and take in a performance before the show closes Sept. 15. Tickets are $25-$42 and available by phone at 360-786-0151 or online at harlequinproductions.org
Monday
They fought the law and the law won
As a band reinventing itself with revolutionary conviction, musical ambition and commercial drive, The Clash ran head on into rising right-wing power and a world on the edge of nuclear war. The new book “We Are the Clash” by Mark Anderson chronicles the bands struggles. Meet the author when he comes to Orca Books, 509 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, at 6 p.m. Monday. Anderson is also the coauthor of “Dance of Days: Two Decades of Punk in the Nation’s Capital” and author of “All the Power.” Go to orcabooks.com for more information.
Thursday
Stand up for comedy
Get your laugh on when comedians Jessa Reed and Aaron Woddall come to the Octapas Cafe, 414 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Known from the hit podcast “Mormon and the Meth Head,” the two comedians will bring their stand-up routines and emotional baggage to the stage. Reed has appeared on Comedy Central, and Woodall on YouTube. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Learn more at tinyurl.com/Jessa-and-Aaron
Monday
Rhythm & Rye’s rhythm will be Brazilian on Monday
Woodwind master John Croarkin is making a stop in Olympia to play Brazilian grooves with both Olympia and Seattle friends. Croarkin is part of the Snap Dragon Quintet, which includes Marina Albero on piano, Jeff Busch on percussion, Steve Luceno on bass and guitar, and Lisa Seifert on woodwinds. Hear them play tunes from Croarkin’s new CD, “Pifanos on Misi-Ziibi,” as well as other Brazilian composers at 8 p.m. Monday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N. A suggested donation of $5-$25 at the door supports Olympia Jazz Central.
Saturday
A concoction of yoga, goats and cheese
You’ve seen it on TV, in newspapers and magazines; now you can experience it yourself: Goat Yoga at Lost Peacock Creamery, 5504 Cross Creek Lane NE, Olympia. Play with baby goats and other random sheep in a 50-minute Vinyasa-inspired yoga session. Bring your own mat and a sense of humor for the 9 a.m. session Saturday. After, wander about the farm to check out the other animals and sample the cheese. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/Peacock-Goat-Yoga
