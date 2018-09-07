Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday
Sounds and suds
The sixth annual Brats, Brews & Bands is back from 1-10 p.m. with 13 live local bands, craft beers, ciders and Washington wines along with specialty brats, pizza and more at The Hub, 676 Woodland Square Loop SE, Lacey. Proceeds go to the Gateway Rotary Club to support selected youth and child nonprofit service organizations. Tickets are $10, and the event is for those 21 and older only. Go to tinyurl.com/brats-brews-bands for more information.
Sunday
Concert behind the stage
Mirah Yom Tov Zeitlyn — better known as just Mirah — is known for her independent pop music. She got her start in the music scene in Olympia in the late 1990s, releasing a number of well-received solo albums on K Records. Now based in Brooklyn, her latest release is “Changing Light.” She’s coming back to Olympia to appear as part of the Olympia Film Society’s Backstage series at 8 p.m. Sunday. Come out to the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, for the show. Tickets are $13 general admission, $10 for OFS members; olympiafilmsociety.org/mirah.
Friday (Sept. 7)
These teens aren’t just fiddlin’ around
Celebrating their latest CD, Olympia’s teen fiddle and folk band REDS will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, playing original, popular and traditional music on their signature instruments: bodhran, cello, fiddle, guitar and mandolin. The free, all-ages show will be at Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. To learn more, call 360-705-2819.
Friday (Sept. 7)
Making The Dead proud
The Andy Coe Band, which got its start as a tribute to Grateful Dead guitar legend Jerry Garcia, has evolved into one of the liveliest psychedelic jam bands in the Pacific Northwest. Join them for a Jerry Garcia Celebration at 9 p.m. Friday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Go to tinyurl.com/Andy-Coe-Band to learn more.
Sunday
Get squash(ed) by the Co-op
It’s all about that prolific zucchini when the Olympia Food Co-op hosts its annual Harvest Party and Zuke Fest this weekend. It’s their biggest party of the year, complete with a giant zucchini contest, zucchini bake off and the zucchini derby. Make a race car out of a zucchini and compete on the track for prizes. The potluck picnic will feature live music with Fast Heart Mart and Turnback Boyz. Bring your goodies and competitive spirit to West Central Park, 1919 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia, from noon-4 p.m. Sunday for the fun.
Saturday
Be prepared for takeoff
Airbound Arts brings its 2nd Saturday Spectacular to the stage this weekend. The monthly affair welcomes aerialists, acrobats and more from around the region to present a heart-stopping live show, different and new each month. Performances begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Airbound Arts, 312 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids at the door.
Sunday
History brought to life
Learn about local history at Voices from the Past: Heritage Day in Tumwater. Three living history re-enactors will give performances at the city’s three historical homes over the course of the afternoon. The Schmidt House will feature Kristin Alana as Rebecca Groundage Howard, an African American women who operated the Pacific House, an Olympia restaurant and hotel in the 1860s. Next the Crosby House will have Karen Haas portray Thea Foss who built a maritime empire on Puget Sound. And finally, the Henderson House will feature Ray Egan as Ezra Meeker, the Oregon Trail pioneer. All three houses will be open for tours before and after each performance. The first performance begins at 1 p.m. Sunday and is free. For more information, contact Karen Johnson at karen@olytumfoundation.org or I
Saturday
Latin talent takes the stage
Billed as the first all-Latin Burlesque Review show in Olympia, Azucar also is a celebration of Latin and Hispanic heritage. Burlesque artists from Washington and Oregon will come together to perform burlesque with culture at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $20 general admission, $17 for OFS members; must be at least 18 to attend. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org/azucar for more information.
