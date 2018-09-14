Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday
Film screenings support Arab Festival
The Peace Works Middle Eastern Film Festival, sponsored by the Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace & Justice, features three films that address issues of injustice, war, racism, sexism and more. You can see just one or all three on Saturday. At 2 p.m., “The Prophet” based on Lebanese author Kahlil Gibran’s classic book of fables will be shown; at 5 p.m., “Persepolis,” an adult animated biographical comedy-drama based on Marjane Satrapi’s graphic novel will be screened; and at 8 p.m. “Naila & The Uprising,” a story about uprising in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, will be shown. It’s all happening at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. A full pass is $30, $27 for OFS members; single tickets are $12, $9 OFS members. Proceeds benefit Shuruq IV: Olympia Arab Festival. Call or go online for more information; 360-754-6670, olympiafilmsociety.org
Saturday
Emerald City Music launches new season
Emerald City Music will kick off its third season of chamber music performances Saturday evening at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. The first concert, “Four Seasons,” is an array of classical duos including Tartinin’s Devil’s Trill Sonata, Wiancko’s American Haiku, Bottesini’s Grand Duo Concertante and Piazzolla’s Four Seasons in Buenes Aires. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance are $25-$40. Get yours by phone or online;. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Saturday
The best storytellers of the year
StoryOly’s Grand Slam features the best storytellers from its season at 8 p.m. Saturday at Rhythm and Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Winners from the preceding 11 monthly story slams compete head to head for the votes of celebrity judges. The night’s affair will be hosted by Elizabeth Lord. Admission is by a suggested donation of $10-$20 donation at the door. Some of the proceeds will benefit Empowerment 4 Girls. To learn more about StoryOly, go to amyorca.wixsite.com/storyoly
Thursday — Sept. 30
Little Theater opens production of ‘REDS’
The play “RED” by John Logan highlights the question of art and commercialism in a story about Russian-American impressionist painter Mark Rothko. The production has won multiple Tony Awards since it opened in 2009. Olympia Little Theater opens its production Thursday and it will continue through Sept. 30 at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave NE, Olympia. Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $9-$15 and available by phone or online; 360-786-9484, olympialittletheatre.org
Saturday
WET Science Center will slow things down on Saturday
Do sloths really sleep 18 hours a day? How slow are they? Can they swim? You can find the answer to all those questions and more at LOTT’s WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia, when it hosts “Sloths!’ on Saturday. There will be a presentation at 2 p.m. and the day will be filled with related arts and crafts. Admission is free. To learn more call or go online; 360-664-2333 wetsciencecenter.org
Friday (Sept. 14)
Join in Pete Seeger tribute
Pull out your guitar, ukelele or any other musical instrument and join the fun at the Nikki McClure Book Reading and Pete Seeger Singalong. McClure will read from her new book “The Golden Thread: A Song for Peter Seeger.” Olympia musician Michael Dempster will lead a community singalong. There also will be a voter registration drive. Activities begin at 7 p.m. Friday at NOVA Middle School, 2020 22nd Ave. SE, Olympia. Admission is free.
Sunday
One more chance to sail on a tall ship
If you missed sailing the Lady Washington or the Hawaiian Chieftain at Olympia Harbor Days over Labor Day weekend, there still a chance to get on board. The two tall ships will return to the Port Plaza Dock, 704 Columbia St. NW, Olympia, for tours and public sailings on Sunday. Tours will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for a $5 donation. If you want to hit the water, an adventure sail and a battle sail will be offered for $42-$49 and $42-$79 respectively. Go to historicalseaport.org for more information.
Saturday
Spend the day in nature
Celebrate the change of seasons at the Lake Sylvia Fall Festival this weekend. The festival will feature a pancake breakfast, trail races, arts & crafts, cooking demonstrations, music in the park, kids’ games, an artists’ market, food, history talks, group paddles and more family-friendly activities. It runs from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Lake Sylvia State Park, 1812 N. Lake Sylvia Road, Montesano. You can shuttle from Simpson Elementary School, 519 W. Simpson Ave., Montesano, or park at the park if you have a Discover Pass or pay $10 for a day pass. For more information, call 360-789-9953 or go to facebook.com/LakeSylviaStateParkFallFestival.
