Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Through Oct. 27
Harlequin’s ‘Dry Powder’ wheels and deals
It’s opening weekend for Harlequin Productions’ “Dry Powder,” a winner of the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Award. The biting, fast-talking comedy considers the price of success and the real cost of getting the deal done. It will continue through Oct. 27 with showtimes of 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E. Tickets are $35 general admission, $32 for seniors/military, and $20 for students and youth. Get yours by phone or online; 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
Thurday
Keb’ Mo’ makes Olympia debut at the Washington Center
Bluesman Keb’ Mo’ is a musical force who has collaborated with some of the biggest names in blues, rock, funk and roots music. He has received 11 Grammy nominations and 4 Grammy Awards, including the 2017 award for Best Contemporary Blues Album. He will perform his first-ever Olympia show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $39, $52 and $62 or take in the VIP experience with $105 tickets. Go to washingtoncenter.org to get yours.
Saturday & Sunday
Aw shucks, let’s celebrate those delicious mollusks
The 37th Annual OysterFest brings together oysters, wines, brews, live music and the community for two days of celebrating the local mollusk and its habitat. The Shelton Skookum Rotary Club Foundation event hosts both the West Coast Oyster Shucking Championship and Washington State Seafood Festival. In addition to eating fresh, tasty seafood, check out the numerous hands-on exhibits that highlight and educate about the Puget Sound ecosystem.The event is at the Port of Shelton, 250 W. Sanderson Way. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m .Sunday. Admission is $5 and tickets are available online at oysterfest.org/tickets-registration
Saturday
Let’s kid around
Bring out the family and your childish tendencies for a day of fun at Lacey Children’s Day at Huntamer Park in Woodland Square. It a free day of family fun with games, activities, arts & crafts, food, entertainment and more. With a theme of “Once Upon a Time,” activities will have that “fairy tale” appeal. Hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 360-491-0857.
Saturday
This might blow your mind
After a hit performance at the UFO Festival this summer, The Triad Theater is bringing back the “Investigative Mentalist” Steve Tyler for a night of cerebral entertainment. Using his “investigative intuition” as a former news reporter, along with his “mind reading,” his show is something you might not expect. The show begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at Yelm theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave. Tickets are $10-$15 and available at thetriadtheater.com
Friday (Oct. 5) and Sunday
Supporting Africa through music and dance
The African Children’s Choir is back in Olympia, an audience favorite with their performances of lively African songs and dances as well as traditional spirituals and Gospel favorites. Its parent organization, Music for Life, works in the African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa to educate more than 52,000 children and provide relief and development programs. The choir will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at the Calvary Chapel, 919 Division St. NW, Olympia, and at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Hope Community Church, 2425 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia. Performances are free, but donations are appreciated.
