Lord Franzannian leads a vaudeville comeback in Olympia

The height of vaudeville’s popularity was in the early 1920s. At least in Olympia, though, it’s pretty darn popular now, too.
That’s thanks to Lord Franzannian, a rotund, rosy-cheeked fictional character, and to Elizabeth Lord, the storyteller-actress-producer who brings him to life.
The dynamic duo is the engine behind Lord Franzannian’s Royal Olympian Spectacular Vaudeville Show, which has been going strong for the past dozen years. Last year’s edition was a sell-out, in fact.
Friday, Lord will once again strap on a pregnancy-simulating foam pad (worn high to create a masculine belly), don a bright red suit and hat worthy of a ringmaster, and lead crowds of locals through an evening of comedy, dance, music, acrobatics and what-the-heck-was-that.
This year, the show — traditionally held in the now-shuttered Midnight Sun Performance Space — has moved to Octapas Café. The café’s performance space accommodates 80 people compared to the Sun’s 45 or so, and Lord points out that the change of venue means you can have dinner before the show and make a night of it.
Of course, the location is not all that’s new. The lineup of performers includes acrobatic duo Almost Precarious (Anna Clark and Casey Hook), “professional yo-yo artist” Dereck Cockrum, and Scott Steven Erickson, who’s made an original silent film and will play an original soundtrack on Octapas’ upright piano.
Also making use of the piano will be Parker, the single-named winner of the 2018 Story Oly Grand Slam. His act involves playing, singing and dressing in drag, Lord said, adding, “There are more surprises than that, but I’ll leave it there.”
“People have so many talents that you never know about,” she said. “You think they’re one thing and then you find out they’re more than just that one thing.”
Lord, of course, is a lot more than one thing, as she’ll demonstrate during the run of the show. In addition to handling Franzannian’s hosting responsibilities, Lord will sing a song and appear in a sketch, which means a lot of quick changes.
“It’s going to be a feat because each piece requires a costume change, and so that’s exciting backstage,” she said. “I’m always rubbing off the rosy cheeks and putting them back on.”
Also back are old-time musicians Scott “Scuff” Acuff and Al Metheny, who’ll serve as house band and perform an act as Hokumville; Aaron Bredlau, who can mold his face into a seemingly infinite variety of expressions, each funnier than the last; and comedian Sam Miller, who competed in the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition, and who is, Lord said, even funnier than last time he did standup at the Spectacular.
“He cracked me up at the auditions,” she said.
Miller, who used to balance heavy objects on his chin in the show before he launched his comedy career, does plenty of regular gigs but admits a special fondness for Lord Franzannian and his band of merrymakers.
“The vaudeville show is like a family reunion,” he told The Olympian, “except I enjoy the vaudeville show.”
For those who still miss Miller’s jaw-dropping balancing act, Lord’s cadre of performers has at least one new feat in store.
“We have a bed of nails act,” she said. “We’ve never had anything like that before.”
Lord herself also has pulled off a new feat this year. She’s gathered materials and found helpers to put together risers in the Octapas back room so her audience will have a better view of all the action.
The risers collapse for easy storage, and she hopes they’ve found a home in the café.
“The owners are thinking about it,” she said. “I am crossing my fingers they agree to accept them as a gift. I know they would add value to the space.”
Lord Franzannian’s Royal Olympian Spectacular Vaudeville Show
What: The 12th annual vaudeville extravaganza, hosted by the jovial Lord Franzannian (the alter ego of storyteller Elizabeth Lord), is a funny and fresh take on the traditional vaudeville show.
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday plus Oct. 19, 20 and 21, plus family-friendly matinees at 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 21
Where: Octapas Cafe, 414 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia
Tickets: $15-$25 sliding scale, with no one turned away for lack of funds
More information: professionaltalker.com or http://vaudeville.brownpapertickets.com
Also: Shows are appropriate for ages 16 and older, except the matinees, which are suited for all ages.
