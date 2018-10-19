Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (Oct. 19)
Friday night is story time for Lacey grownups
Celebrate PBS’s Great American Read by joining local celebrities at the Great Lacey Read: An Evening of Novels and Notables. Local elected officials and others will read from their favorite novels on the Great American Read list. A dessert buffet and beverages will be served at the 7 p.m. event at the Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE. Admission is free.
Thurday
Dancing with a thirst for the macabre
The talented dancers of BodyVox are adding a hint of Hitchcock, ghosts and zombies to their work for their Halloween-inspired show “BloodyVox” at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. The 7:30 p.m. show Thursday draws from cinema, folklore and common nightmares. Tickets are $25, $35, or $45 plus a $3 ticket fee. Go to washingtoncenter.org to get yours.
Friday (Oct. 19) — Sunday
Taking ‘variety show’ to a whole new level
Lord Franzannian’s Royal Olympian Spectacular Vaudeville Show wraps up this weeked at Octapas Cafe, 414 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Storyteller Elizabeth Lord hosts the fast-paced variety show that includes comedy, music, and many surprises. Showtimes at 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday are suitable for those 16 and older. An all-ages matinee will be at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15-$25 at the door (however, no one will be turned away for lack of funds), and kids get into matinees for $7. Reserve a seat online at http://vaudeville.brownpapertickets.com.
Friday (Oct. 19) — Oct. 27
Never let them see you sweat
Harlequin Productions’ “Dry Powder,” a winner of the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Award, continues at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. The biting, fast-talking comedy considers the price of success and the real cost of getting the deal done. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $35 general admission, $32 for seniors/military, and $20 for students and youth. Get yours by phone at 360-786-0151 or online at harlequinproductions.org.
Friday (Oct. 19) — Oct. 21
A bear missing a button
The classic children’s book “Corduroy” and its theatrical adaptation is being presented by the Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E. In its final two week of production (final performance is Oct. 21), the play tells the story of a toy bear that comes to life. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20 general admission, $16 seniors, students and military, $13 for youth 12 and younger and are available at olyft.org or the box office.
Saturday
All things Chicago
Show your support for the Olympia Union Gospel Mission and its no-fee dental clinic by coming out for the “Chicago - The City... the Music... the Band” benefit show at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. The Olympia Jazz Senators will perform American rock hits and musical tunes from the 1960s and ‘70s, and the local dental community will perform along with vocal hosts Talia and Cole Hastie and Debbi’s Dance. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show Saturday are $17, $27 and $32 plus a $3 service fee and are available at washingtoncenter.org.
Wednesday
Solo vocals
Known for her lyrics, melancholia, technical skill and non-conventional style, Jenn Champion made a splash with her 2014 release “Cool Choices.” She started her career in the band Cariss’a Wierd more than a decade ago and has gone on to record four solo albums under the name S. With a new album out, “Single Rider,” she is touring, making a stop at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE for an 8 p.m. show Wednesday. Tickets are $13, $10 OFS members and are available at olympisfilmsociety.org.
Friday (Oct. 19)
Canadian string players make waves
The Fretless take string music to new and interesting places, transforming fiddle tunes and folk melodies into high energy arrangements. The Vancouver Island quarter has been playing together since 2011, garnering three awards: Instrumental Album of the Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards, and Ensemble of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year at the Canadian Folk Music Awards. They will perform at Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave.SW, at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $20, $15 for students/low income. Call 360-705-2819 for more information.
