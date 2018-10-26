Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (Oct. 26) — Nov. 11
Mix a little mystery with your comedy
The grandfather clock hasn’t worked in years, but once the Dunwoody family has one member after another die off, it’s chiming again. “Clockwork” is a frantic comedy mystery with twists and turns that will keep you guessing. See it at the Olympia Little Theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, starting Friday and continuing through Nov. 11. Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $11-$25 and are available at olympialittletheater.org or at Yenney Music in west Olympia.
Saturday
The ‘Sad Clown with the Golden Voice’
He’s been in the entertainment world for more than 20 years – first as Big Mike Geier, and then as Puddles the Clown, who splashed onto the national scene by making it to the quarterfinals of broadcast television’s “America’s Got Talent.” Puddles will bring his own style of humor – as well as emotional anthems and plenty of Kleenex — to “Puddles Pity Party” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. His stage performance mixes humor with awkward yet tender moments. Tickets are $32, $42 and $52 plus fees. Get yours by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Saturday
Small groups, lovely sounds
Emerald City Music — which brings classical soloists and chamber musicians to Olympia from all over the globe – will present a concert Saturday called “Café Music” to the Minnaert Center for Performing Arts, 2022 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Kicking off the season, the 7:30 p.m. show includes an array of classical duos performing the works of 20th-century French impressionist and American composers. The collection includes works by Saint-Saens, Francaix, Poulenc, Milhaud and Schoenfield performed on bassoon, oboe, strings and piano. Get your tickets —which cost $25 and $40 — by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Friday (Oct. 26)
Super groups collide
Time to choose: Beatles vs. Stones Musical Showdown will pit two iconic, classic rock bands in an epic music battle at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Representing the Fab Four will be the group Abbey Road; Satisfaction will personify the Rolling Stones. The battle begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $35, $45 and $55 and available at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org
Saturday (Oct. 27)
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery
It’s time again for the Night of the Living Tribute Bands at Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Hosted by Vanessa the Witch, the night of epic music will feature tribute bands performing the works of Blondie, System of a Down, Neko Case, the Mamas & the Papas, and Cat Stevens. Doors open at 8 p.m. Saturday with the show beginning at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 for Olympia Film Society members, and are available at the box office or online olympiafilmsociety.org
Wednesday — Nov. 4
Let’s do the time warp again
Broadway Olympia is bringing “The Rocky Horror Show” to life on the stage at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE. Based on the cult sci-fi film with an irresistible rock ‘n’ roll score, you might want to unearth your fishnet stockings. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Wednesday through Nov. 2, midnight Nov. 3, and 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 4. Tickets are $25, $22 for Olympia Film Society members. Get yours online or at the box office; olympiafilmsociety.org
Saturday
Mwwaaahhh ha ha
Celebrate your favorite literary fictional villains at Lacey Timberland Library’s VillainCon. Wear your costume, enjoy snacks, crafts, music and a fashion show with prizes. It’s going to be a malevolent, monstrous good time from 7-9 p.m. Saturday at the library, 500 College St. SE. Leave the little kiddos home – this is a teen and adult affair and it’s free. To learn more go to trl.org/events/villaincon.
Saturday
Adult playtime
For all you wanna-be architects and engineers, it’s your chance to create and build at the Tumwater Timberland Library’s “Relax and LEGO.” The event at 1 p.m. Saturday offers a chance to work with others to create a model of the library, robots that move, and your own designs. The free event is for adults and is at the library at 7023 New Market St., Tumwater. Call 360-943-7790 for more information.
