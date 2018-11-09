Space-themed wonder spins ‘Wheel of Time’

Experience music set to space-themed visuals at "Through the Portal," a concert this weekend at the Pierce College Science Dome Planetarium in Lakewood, Composed and performed by David Helfand and Justin Lader, this piece is called "Wheel of Time."
Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

November 09, 2018 06:33 AM

Sunday

A pause in wartime

Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice that ended World War I, the Seattle Pro Musica will perform “A Night of Silence,” a concert inspired by the Christmas truce in 1914 when English, French and German troops ceased hostilities to offer holiday greetings and mingle, celebrating peace. The 3 p.m. Sunday concert will include music from England, France and Germany interspersed with readings from letters written by soldiers who experienced the truce. The performance is part of the concert series at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. There is a suggested donation of $20 for adults, $10 for students and those 55 and older.

Emmetheadshot4
Emmet Cohen and his trio will perform at Rhythm & Rye Monday night.
Courtesy photo

Monday

Jazz isn’t just for old folks

Emmet Cohen has become a pivotal figure in jazz, presenting lectures through the YoungArts Foundation and Lincoln Center’s “Jazz for Young People.” He also has appeared in the Monterey, Newport, North Sea, Bern and Edinburgh jazz festivals. Cohen will perform with his trio, bassist Russel Hall and drummer Kyle Poole, at 8 p.m. Monday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Admission is by a suggested donation of $4-$25.

Wednesday

Folksy women

Octapas Cafe will offer an evening of folk and Americana music Wednesday with performances by T-Sisters and Kendl Winter at 8 p.m. The cafe is at 414 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Admission to the all-ages night is $10-$20 on a sliding scale. To learn more, go to facebook.com/events/288041495252249

olylittletheater
From left, Jeremy Holien as Harold Dunwoody, Laura Miller as Diane Dunwoody, Ryan Hendrickson as Monroe Dunwoody, Debbie Sampson as Nola Marcus, and Heather R. Christopher as Frieda Dunwoody in Olympia Little Theater’s production of “Clockwork.”
Courtesy of Olympia Little Theater


Friday (Nov. 9) — Sunday

Overcaffeinated comedy

There’s still time to go see “Clockwork” this final weekend. The frantic comedy mystery has twists and turns that will keep you guessing. See it at the Olympia Little Theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE. Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:55 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $11-$25 and are available at olympialittletheater.org or at Yenney Music in west Olympia.



Thursday

LOL at the WCPA



The 30th annual Seattle International Comedy Competition has reached the semi-finals, and is traveling to locations throughout the Puget Sound to put its standup comedian competitors to the test. The competition will come to the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, for one night of great laughs. Tommy Savitt will emcee the 7:30 p.m. show Thursday. Tickets are $30 and available by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org



Friday (Nov. 9) — Nov. 16

9 ways love is absurd



Produced as a series of nine amiably absurdist vignettes about love, “Almost, Maine” is good natured, witty, romantic and unsentimental. Presented by Saint Martin’s University, the play opened this week at the Black Box Theater in the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. It will continue through Nov. 16 with showtimes of 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Nov. 10, and a special a pay-what-you-can performance on Nov. 14. Tickets are $12-$15 and are available at washingtoncenter.org.



Wednesday

Church choirs raise the rafters in new St. Michael space



St. Michael Parish’s new church building at 1105 Boundary St., Olympia, will host the “All Community Choral Celebration” at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The performance will bring together the choirs from St. Michael, Gloria Dei Lutheran, Saint Martin’s Abbey and other churches from the South Sound for a night of music. Tickets are free with RSVP. Go to saintmichaelparish.org/all-community-choral-celebration to reserve your place.



Saturday — Sunday

Music among the stars



Experience original music set to the night sky at the Pierce College Science Dome Planetarium’s “Through the Portal” concert this weekend. Presented by composer, harpist and multi-instrumentalist David Helfand and violist/violinist Justin Lader, the performance also will feature a special keyboard called mellotron and percussion. Performances are at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Pierce College, 9401 Farwest Drive SW, Lakewood. Tickets are $15 and are available at wp.pierce.ctc.edu/blog/sciencedome





