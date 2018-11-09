Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Sunday
A pause in wartime
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice that ended World War I, the Seattle Pro Musica will perform “A Night of Silence,” a concert inspired by the Christmas truce in 1914 when English, French and German troops ceased hostilities to offer holiday greetings and mingle, celebrating peace. The 3 p.m. Sunday concert will include music from England, France and Germany interspersed with readings from letters written by soldiers who experienced the truce. The performance is part of the concert series at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. There is a suggested donation of $20 for adults, $10 for students and those 55 and older.
Monday
Jazz isn’t just for old folks
Emmet Cohen has become a pivotal figure in jazz, presenting lectures through the YoungArts Foundation and Lincoln Center’s “Jazz for Young People.” He also has appeared in the Monterey, Newport, North Sea, Bern and Edinburgh jazz festivals. Cohen will perform with his trio, bassist Russel Hall and drummer Kyle Poole, at 8 p.m. Monday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Admission is by a suggested donation of $4-$25.
Wednesday
Folksy women
Octapas Cafe will offer an evening of folk and Americana music Wednesday with performances by T-Sisters and Kendl Winter at 8 p.m. The cafe is at 414 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. Admission to the all-ages night is $10-$20 on a sliding scale. To learn more, go to facebook.com/events/288041495252249
Friday (Nov. 9) — Sunday
Overcaffeinated comedy
There’s still time to go see “Clockwork” this final weekend. The frantic comedy mystery has twists and turns that will keep you guessing. See it at the Olympia Little Theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE. Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:55 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $11-$25 and are available at olympialittletheater.org or at Yenney Music in west Olympia.
Thursday
The 30th annual Seattle International Comedy Competition has reached the semi-finals, and is traveling to locations throughout the Puget Sound to put its standup comedian competitors to the test. The competition will come to the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, for one night of great laughs. Tommy Savitt will emcee the 7:30 p.m. show Thursday. Tickets are $30 and available by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Friday (Nov. 9) — Nov. 16
Wednesday
Saturday — Sunday
