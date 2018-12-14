Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (Dec. 14) through Sunday
Visit the Land of Sweets
Tchaikovsky’s holiday classical ballet The Nutcracker continues with two local productions this weekend, both featuring big casts of mostly local dancers.
Ballet Northwest’s production is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $14-$35. More information: 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Studio West Dance Theatre’s performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday plus 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW, Olympia. Tickets are $8.50-$26. More information: 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Friday (Dec. 14) through Dec. 31
Holidays take the stage
Looking for a fun holiday outing? Check out these local theater productions:
“Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol” is a Christmas tale for all ages, presented by the Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E. The story of Tiny Tim is adapted from the classic Charles Dicken’s novel. The production runs through Dec. 23, with showtimes at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for students, seniors and military, and $15 for youth. Go to olyft.org for more information.
Harlequin Productions’ “The 1940s Radio Hour” follows a harassed producer, drunk lead singer and a delivery boy wanting a chance before the mic. The production continues through Dec. 31 at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., with showtimes at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $49 general admission, $45 seniors and military, $25 student/youth younger than 25. For special dates and other information, go to harlequinproductions.org
Olympia Little Theater’s holiday show “A Christmas Story” is based on the 1983 film that tells the tale of Ralphie’s quest to get a BB gun for Christmas. Performances are at 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus Dec. 20-22 and 1:55 p.m. Sunday plus Dec. 23 at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. Tickets are $9-$15. More information: 360-786-9484, olympialittletheater.org
Broadway Olympia opens its production of “A Christmas Story” on Dec. 20 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave., Olympia. Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-22, 1 p.m. Dec. 22-24. Admission is $25, $22 for Olympia Film Society members. Get yours online at olympiafilmsociety.org
Monday
Hallelujah!
You can join the Handel’s Messiah Singalong at 7 p.m. Monday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. This year’s performance will be joined by the Student Orchestras of Greater Olympia. Join in singing or just come to listen to the chorus and soloists. Admission is free.
Saturday
Celebrate the “sea”-son
A winter festival with nature in mind, “Turn of the Tides” celebrates the sea and the season at The Puget Sound Estuarium, 309 State Ave. NE, Olympia. The event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. offers arts and crafts and information tables, plus staff will teach visitors all about the estuary creatures on hand. Admission is free.
Monday & Tuesday
Carols with spirit
Bring the family out for a free holiday concert performed by the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Choir. There will be two shows – 2 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday. They will be singing arrangements of holiday carols with orchestral accompaniment. Desserts and beverages will be served after the performance at the church, 2300 East End St. NW, Olympia. Donations for the music program are appreciated.
