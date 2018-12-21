Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday (Dec. 21) — Dec. 31
Holiday plays bring the ho ho hos
Get into the holiday spirit and take in these local productions:
▪ Continuing through Dec. 31, Harlequin Productions’ “The 1940s Radio Hour” follows a harassed producer, drunk lead singer and a delivery boy wanting a chance before the mic. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E. Tickets are $49 general admission, $45 seniors and military, $25 student/youth younger than 25. For special dates and other information, go to harlequinproductions.org
▪ It’s the final weekend to catch Olympia Little Theater’s production of “A Christmas Story.” Based on the 1983 film that tells the tale of Ralphie’s quest to get a BB gun for Christmas, performances are at 7:25 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:55 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE, Olympia. Tickets are $9-$15. More information: 360-786-9484, olympialittletheater.org
▪ Broadway Olympia’s production of “A Christmas Story” is playing at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave., Olympia. Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Admission is $25, $22 for Olympia Film Society members. Get yours online at olympiafilmsociety.org
Thursday
Nothing up his sleeve...
Jeff Evans has been performing magic in the South Sound since 1998. He’ll perform his all-ages “Amazing Magic Show” twice on Thursday, and both shows are free. He’ll perform at 10:15 a.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, and 1:30 p.m. at the Tumwater Timberland Library, 7023 New Market St.
Saturday
Have some music with your pizza
With 30 years of performing and teaching acoustic music on guitar, tenor, 5-string banjo and ukelele, Vince Brown is an Olympia fixture. His distinct sound incorporates jazz, swing and various acoustic styles. Come out to see him play from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday with Jessica Blinn at Pizzeria La Gitana, 518 Capitol Way S., Olympia. There is no cover charge but reservations are recommended.
Friday (Dec. 21) —Saturday
The holidays are all in the family
The Voetberg Family Band is fueled with talent: two national fiddle champions, a West Coast flatpicking champion and 10 state fiddle champions. The eight siblings comprising the band range in age from 15 to 26 and have more than 12 years of performing experience. They will bring their Christmas Concert to the historic Liberty Theater, 413 N. Tower Ave., Centralia, this weekend with three shows — 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 and proceeds go to the Fox Theater Restoration Project and Health and Hope Medical Outreach in Centralia. To learn more, go to voetbergfamilyband.com/events
Friday (Dec. 21)
West Central Park gets gussied up
Show your support for West Central Park and get a sneak preview of the Park Side Cafe at the “Night at the Park Side” black tie event. The elegant but fun night will feature music from the Cooper Schlegel Trio, Vendredi’s Bag and the Lumen, as well as food, drink and a silent auction filled with local art and prizes. Learn more about the park and meet the volunteers that keep the park pristine. The event starts at 6 p.m. Friday at the Park Side Cafe, 1909 Harrison Ave. NW, Olympia. To find out more, go to tinyurl.com/nightatparkside
Sunday (Dec. 23)
Sing-along at the marina
Bundle up and get into the holiday spirit by joining in the Annual Caroling at the Docks at the Boston Harbor Marina, 312 73rd Ave., NE, Olympia. The group will sing favorite carols, classics and hymns from 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
Friday (Dec. 21) — Jan. 1
All aboard!
Delve into the world of trains at the 23rd Annual Model Train Festival. Designed for railroad buffs, model train enthusiasts or anyone fascinated by amazing model train displays, this annual event takes over the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. It opens Friday and will continue through Jan. 1. Come this weekend — Friday through Sunday — and get free pictures with Santa. New this year is the “Drive the Freight Train Simulator.” Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 26-Jan. 1. Admission is $14 for adults; $11 for seniors, students and military with ID; free for kids 5 and younger; family of two adults and four children get in for $40. For more information, go to modeltrainfestival.org
Saturday
You’re making that up
The Heroes of Improv Comedy will perform a special holiday improv comedy show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia.The Reinemer and Eisner brothers (DK Reinemer, Tim Eisner, Yonk Reinemer, and Ben Eisner) have been performing together up and down the West Coast for more than 15 years and are excited to bring their spontaneous antics back to their hometown. Every Heroes of Improv Comedy show is made up entirely on the spot based on suggestions from the audience. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets purchased online are $12, or $8 for students and seniors, at https://heroes.brownpapertickets.com/ Tickets at the door must be paid by cash only and are $15, or $10 for students and seniors. More information: www.facebook.com/events/637596939975494/
