Entertainment

Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

The Olympian

December 28, 2018 06:43 AM

Jim Page will perform Saturday at the New Traditions Cafe in downtown Olympia.
Jim Page will perform Saturday at the New Traditions Cafe in downtown Olympia. Courtesy of Jim Page
Jim Page will perform Saturday at the New Traditions Cafe in downtown Olympia. Courtesy of Jim Page

Tuesday

Take the plunge into 2019

Start off your New Year by taking an icy dip at the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Long Lake Park, 2790 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey. The free community event begins at noon Tuesday, with the plunge happening at 1 p.m.. If you would rather stay warn and dry, come out to cheer on the others. All ages are welcome. For those willing to take on the waters of Puget Sound, the Squaxin Community Salish Sea Plunge will take place at 11:05 a.m. near the Arcadia Boat Ramp in Mason County. It’s free, but donations will be accepted for the Squaxin Island Tribal Food Bank.





Wednesday

Small but creative

Start the year off with art at South Puget Sound Community College’s annual Fine Art Postcard Exhibition opening Wednesday. This year’s theme is “While You Were Out” and challenged artists of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to create postcard-sized original works of art. Sponsored by Dingel Bay Art and Nineveh Assyrian, the exhibit will be on display through Feb. 1 at the college’s Minnaert Center for the Arts Gallery at 2011 Mottman Road SW. An opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Jan. 4. All works will be sold through silent auction. Hours are noon-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays excluding holidays.





Friday (Dec. 28) — Sunday

Last chance to swing your way into the new year

It’s the final weekend to see Harlequin Productions’ “The 1940s Radio Hour.” The story follows a harassed producer, drunk lead singer and a delivery boy wanting a chance before the mic. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E. Tickets are $49 general admission, $45 for seniors and military, $25 students and those younger than 25. For more information, go to harlequinproductions.org





Friday (Dec. 28)

Get ugly

Don’t miss the opportunity to wear your ugliest sweater one more time at the South Sound Senior Services’ “Ugly Sweater Bingo” on Friday evening. In addition to Bingo and Bingo prizes, there will be a costume contest for the best sweater. Come at 6 p.m. for dinner ($5), the games start at 7 p.m. at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Game packets are $15. Call 360-586-6181 for more information.





Saturday

Busker Jim Page comes inside for the night

Known for his political songs and activism in support of buskers, Jim Page tours internationally yet still returns to the area to perform at Pike Place Market. Page will team up with Orville Johnson, a resonator guitar player, for a night of music at New Traditions Cafe, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $15, or $10 students and those with low income. For more information, call 360-705-2819.





Saturday

Drag in 2019

Close out the year in style at the “Shook - We Already Did That Drag Show.” The 10 p.m. show Saturday features local drag queen artists and new talent putting on a show at the Octapas Cafe, 414 E. Fourth Ave., Olympia. There is a $10 cover charge at the door.





Monday

Celebrate a little early

Can’t stay up until midnight to ring in the New Year? Then bring the family out to the Hands On Children’s Museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia, for its “Noon Year’s Eve Party” from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday. Enjoy making a Harry Potter wand, create a Goodnight Moon bubble print, explore engineering and pneumatics with The Three Little Pigs, experience chemistry demonstrations and Oobleck with “Dr. Seuss,” plus face painting, silkscreen printing, special foods and fun. Admission is $13.95, $11.05 for seniors, military and first responders. Go to hocm.org/noon-years-eve for the details.





  Comments  