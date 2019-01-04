Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday
Film serves as benefit for teachers in Paradise, California
Help support the teachers left homeless by the devastation of the Camp Fire in Northern California at a special screening of the horror film “Something Horrible.” The filmmakers – originally from Olympia, and now living in the Paradise, California, area – are coming back for the one-time benefit screening: “Camp Fire Tales: A Benefit for Paradise.” Proceeds will support the Teacher’s Association of Paradise, a community that has been displaced but is still teaching students in makeshift locations. Come out for the 7 p.m. Saturday show at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $10. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
Tuesday
These guys’ voices have Six Appeal
Known for their sharp comedic timing and the energy of a rock band, the a capella vocal ensemble Six Appeal last performed at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts as part of the 2012 Harmony Sweepstakes –and then they went on to win nationally. The group performs classic oldies, current chart toppers and original tunes. See them at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $27, $37 and $47. Get yours by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org.
Saturday
Taking the convoluted ways
Bring the family out for a fun day of exploring Rube Goldberg machines at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Discover how a complex chain reaction to complete a simple task can be fun and educating at the same time. It’s an exploration of physics and engineering geared for families. The themed activities are all day — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Saturday. Admission is free. To learn more, go to wetsciencecenter.org
Monday
Jazz up your Monday evening
Kick off the New Year with a night of jazz when the Frank Kohl Trio – comprised of Kohl, John Stowell and Steve Luceno – come together to perform at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Kohl has been playing guitar since the age of 7 growing up in New York City. After he moved to Seattle in 1990, the trio has been performing jazz in clubs throughout the region. Come out to the 8:30 p.m. show Monday. A donation of $5-$25 is suggested. tinyurl.com/ycxn74a9
Friday (Jan. 4) plus Jan. 11 and 25.
They’re baaaack
Fright Club returns to the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia, with the classic cult thriller “Poltergeist” shown on 35mm film. Revisit the 1982 film of the Freelings family and their experience with strange and creepy happenings in their home. It’s sure to be a night of bumps in the dark. Screening times are 9 p.m. Friday (Jan. 4) and Jan. 11, and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25. Tickets are $9 general admission, or $6 for Olympia Film Society members. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for more information.
Saturdays through Jan. 26
Hosoda’s ‘Mirai’ is Saturday morning offering
The OFS Kids Club film series kicks off the new year with the Japanese animated film “Mirai.” Director Mamoru Hosoda’s film tells the original story of love passed down through the generations, and is considered by some Hosoda’s epic capstone. Kids 12 and younger get in free to the screenings at 11 a.m. Saturday plus Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26 at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for more information.
Thursday and Jan. 12
Yay, yay, more anime
For all you lovers of Japanese anime, Fathom Events will show “Modest Heroes” in Lacey and Olympia. Studio Ponoc, the new animation studio founded by two-time Academy Award nominee Yoshiaki Nishimura, returns with the ambitious anthology of three thrilling tales. It will be shown at the Regal Martin Village, 5400 E. Martin Way in Lacey, and the Century Olympia theaters at Capital Mall, 625 Black Lake Blvd., Olympia, at 7 p.m. Thursday and 12:55 p.m. Jan. 12.
