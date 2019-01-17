Colorism reveals many shades of prejudice in Hollywood

This image released by ABC shows, from left, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Anthony Anderson and Jenifer Lewis in a scene from "black-ish." In the episode that aired Tuesday, Dre, played by Anderson, and Bow, played by Ross, are furious after Diane, played by Martin, isn't lit properly in her class photo. The episode outlines the history of colorism while injecting some humor. Ron Tom AP