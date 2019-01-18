Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Through Feb. 9
Opening weekend for Neil Simon’s Hollywood story
Harlequin Productions’ “I Ought To Be In Pictures” is the story of scriptwriter Herb, his relatively quiet life, his love Steffy and the unexpected arrival of a teenage daughter he hasn’t seen in 16 years. It’s opening this weekend at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $35 general admission, $32 for seniors and military, $20 for students and youth. Call or go online to get yours; 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
Saturday — Monday
Ice ice baby
Let the kids enjoy some frozen fun over the long MLK holiday weekend at the Hands on Children’s Museum’s “Ice Adventures.” There will be a sock skating “ice” rink, catapulting pom poms, ice princess characters, faux snow, Dr. Science lighting ice on fire, a black light ice cave and an ice sculpture. Come out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the museum, 414 Jefferson St. NE, Olympia. Admission is $11.95-$13.05. Go to hocm.org/ice-adventures for more information.
Saturday
A barrel full of musical fun
Recess Monkey will perform their signature kid-friendly rock music at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lacey campus of South Puget Sound Community College, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE. The trio of teachers mesh their indie rock roots with childhood themes for a rockin’ good time. The concert is free and there will be activities until noon.
Thursday
A melding of cultures
Bridging European and native cultures, The Medicine Line Project features fiddler Jamie Fox and pianist Scotty Leach. Come out to hear them at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Traditions Café, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $15. Call 360-705-2819 for more information.
Monday
Latin Grammy-nominated group to play Rhythm & Rye
The Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto will take the stage at 8 p.m. Monday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capital Way N., Olympia. The Latin Grammy-nominated group perform original arrangements with a high energy Brazilian groove that garnered them the Best Northwest Acoustic Ensemble of the Year honors in 2011, 2012 and 2015. Admission is by a suggested donation of $5-$25.
Saturday — Sunday
Gettin’ their kicks on Route 66
The 2018 BANFF People’s Choice Award film “The Bikes of Wrath” is a documentary that follows five Australians cycling from Oklahoma to California to examine whether America has progressed since the era of The Dust Bowl. The cyclists meet all types of people along the way, and the film discusses the wealth gap, immigration and the American Dream. The film will be screened at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $9 general admission, $6 for Olympia Film Society members, and available at the box office.
Friday
Local talent with national cred
Olympia native Ethan Tucker has competed on NBC’s “The Voice,” been mentored by singer-songwriter Michael Franti, and released his first studio album “Misunderstood” in 2015. He’ll perform his soulful blues in a solo show at 8 p.m. Friday at Pints & Quarts Pub, 1230 College St. SE, Lacey. To learn more about Tucker, go to ethantuckermusic.com
Saturday & Sunday
Slither into Puyallup, reptile lovers
The Pacific Northwest Reptile & Exotic Animal Show will have more than 100 vendors with reptiles, amphibians, spiders and other unusual critters at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Fourth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to pacnwrs.com
