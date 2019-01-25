Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Thursday – Feb. 10
The true-ish history of charting the Colorado River
It’s a story about 10 explorers, one boat and the Colorado River set in 1869, but the Olympia Little Theater’s production of “Men on Boats” has its own twist: There won’t be a man in the 10-member cast of the play, which explores the concept of gender being as much a matter of perception as of chromosomes. Jaclyn Backhaus’ play opens Thursday and will continue through Feb. 10 at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE. Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $11-$15 and available online at olympialittletheater.org or at Yenney Music, 2703 Capitol Mall Drive SW, Suite 201.
Friday (Jan. 25)
This new album has Olympia roots
Olympia’s Maggie Neatherlin grew up with music: Her first performance was at Traditions Cafe at the age of 9. Now a young woman who plays both guitar and fiddle and has immersed herself in writing her own indie-folk and jazz music, she is releasing her first album of original songs at an album release party at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Traditions, 305 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia. Tickets are $15, or $10 for students or those with low income. Call 360-705-2819 for more information.
Tuesday
Lion Dance celebrates the Pig
Celebrate the Year of the Pig at the Chinese New Year Celebration at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Join the Olympia Tai-Chi and Kung-Fu Club as it performs the traditional Lion Dance to ring in the new year. The celebration at 6 p.m. Tuesday is free and open to all.
Wednesday
No, these writers aren’t under the weather
Meet two local authors at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. John Dodge, retired Olympian columnist and author of “A Deadly Wind,” and Maria Mudd Ruth, author of “A Sideways Look at Clouds,” will team up to present “Writers Under Pressure – Atmospheric and Otherwise.” The free event will include a Q&A session, book signing, and light refreshments.
Sunday
Add a Western lilt to your swing
Dancing on Sunday afternoons has become a regular event at the Historic Swede Hall, 18543 Albany St. SW, Rochester. Live local bands perform while folks socialize and dance. This week, the award-winning Sharyn Lee and the Sundowners Band will play along with Country Four & More and Swing Stuff, offering Western Swing dance music made popular in the 1930s. The regular dances are 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays, and dancers of all ages are welcome. A $8 donation is accepted at the door. Snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
Sunday
10 musicians performing for 10 years
The St. John’s Concert Series welcomes the Olympia Jazz Tentette at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia. The concert will feature works by Duke Ellington, Thelonius Monk, Charles Mingus, Miles David and Horace Silver. Under the leadership of Syd Potter, the group of South Sound musicians has been performing together for 10 years. A freewill offering will be taken with suggested donations of $20, $10 for students and seniors. A reception will follow the performance.
Monday
Would you like a stout with the Stout Fellows?
Jess Blinn and Her Stout Fellows will bring their sultry, sassy, soulful and swinging music to the stage at 8 p.m. Monday at Rhythm & Rye, 311 Capitol Way N., Olympia. The band features Blinn on violin and vocals, Mark Stout on trombone, Vince Brown on guitar, and Steve Lucerno on bass. Admission is by a suggested donation of $4-$25.
