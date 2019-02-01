Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Friday ( Feb. 1) — Sunday
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
The Olympia School District Education Foundation will present “Mary Poppins” this weekend featuring a cast of students, teachers, administrators and staff from the school district. The show is a benefit for the foundation, which awards grants to Olympia teachers, students and schools for worthy programs. Catch the show at the Olympia High School Performing Arts Center, 1302 North St. SE. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. General admission tickets are $12, reserved tickets are $15 and both are available at the door or online at olympiasd.seatyourself.biz
Friday (Feb. 1) — Feb. 10
A new take on this crew
Olympia Little Theater’s production of “Men on Boats” is a twist on the story: There’s not a man in the 10-member cast. The production explores the concept of gender being as much a matter of perception as of chromosomes. The play is opening this weekend and runs through Feb. 10 at the theater, 1925 Miller Ave. NE. Showtimes are 7:25 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 1:55 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $11-$15 and available online at olympialittletheater.org or at Yenney Music, 2703 Capitol Mall Drive SW, Suite 201.
Friday (Feb. 1) — Feb. 17
A squirrel and a little magic
Kate DiCamillo, author of “Flora & Ulysses,” creates complicated characters living ordinary lives until confronted by magical circumstances. In this play, 10-year-old Flora and her rescued squirrel Ulysses embark on an adventure. The Olympia Family Theater production opens Friday and will continue through Feb. 17. Performances are 7 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $15-$20 and available at olyft.org
Saturday
They put the gay in gala
Pizza Klatch’s “A Slice of the Good Life” Annual Gayla, Concert and Fundraiser will take over the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, on Saturday evening. The community celebration benefits Pizza Klatch’s programs for Thurston County LGBTQ+ youth. The show will feature comedian El Sanchez, as well as Cris Williamson and The Righteous Mothers; Aleksa Manila will host. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets run $45-$127 and are available online at washingtoncenter.org.
Monday
High-octane entertainment
Set in a pub, this show, making its first U.S. tour, is described as a party, a concert and a musical wrapped into one. The Choir of Man is made up of nine blokes who sing pub tunes, folk songs, Broadway music and classic rock as well as dance and play percussion with foot-stomping choreography. See them at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $32-$59 and you can get yours online at washingtoncenter.org.
Thursday
They’ll take a tumble for you
Danny Chang and his Golden Dragon Acrobats perform a centuries old Chinese art form that has toured the United States for more than 30 years. The traditional Chinese acrobats perform amazing feats of athleticism, stunts and grace. See them at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $25-$45 and are available online at washingtoncenter.org.
Friday (Feb. 1)
Last call for these postcards
The annual Fine Art Postcard Exhibition is winding down with a closing reception at The Gallery at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Road SW. This year’s theme is “While You Were Out,” which inspired artists of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to create postcard-sized original works of art. All the artwork is being sold in silent auction wrapping up at the reception from 6-8 p.m. Friday. Enjoy food, drink and jazz music while you check out the art.
Saturday
Bye, bye, Miss American Pie
Come decked out in your finest 1950s fashion and celebrate the Winter Dance Party 1959 Tribute Show at the historic City Farm Chehalis, 456 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis. The live musical performance commemorates the 60th anniversary of “the day the music died,” when an airplane crash killed singers Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens. The show recreates the final performances of these early rock ‘n’ roll icons. Tickets for the 7 p.m. Saturday show are $15 at the door for this 21-and-older event, or go online to tinyurl.com/yb99x7uv
