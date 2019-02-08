Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Saturday
Red hearts for some bluegrass
Warm up to some toe-tapping music at the annual Steamboat Winter Jam at Prosperity Grange, 3701 Steamboat Island Road NW. The lineup of bands includes The Pine Hearts, The Lowest Paid, Oly Mountain Boys, Quattlebaum, Armchair Boogie, Banjo Crumbs and Fiddle Juice. The music starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10-$20 on a sliding scale. Go to tinyurl.com/ychmz7z3 for more information.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
Sunday
Love is on the program
The Olympia Symphony Orchestra will embrace the season of Valentines with a program titled “Lovers Lane.” The performance will include Mozart’s “Overture to The Marriage of Figaro,” Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A minor” with guest artist Robert Jorgensen on piano, plus Brahms’ “Symphony No. 4 in E minor.” Come out to the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, for the 3 p.m. Sunday concert. Tickets are $7-$60 and are available at washingtoncenter.org
Thursday
LOL at the WCPA
Get your laugh on for Valentine’s Day when the Best of Seattle Stand Up brings the recent semi-final round comedians from the Seattle International Comedy Competition to the stage at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Headlining will be Kelsey Cook, Bengt Silent G Washburn is opening, and Kane Holloway will host. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are $30 and you can get yours at washingtoncenter.org.
Thursday — Feb. 17
Fiddle dee dee
Olympia will be filled with the sounds of old-time fiddle music and bluegrass when the annual Oly Old Time Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Feb. 17. The Tailboys will host the Thursday night Kick-off Dance from 7-10 p.m. at the South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE. Tickets are $5, free for kids 12 and younger. The full weekend will offer workshops, performances, community dances and jam sessions. For ticket information, a full schedule and details, go to olyoldtime.weebly.com
Thursday — Feb. 17
Julia Guglia! That's funny!
Based on the hit Adam Sandler movie, Broadway Olympia’s production of “The Wedding Singer” has a new musical score for the story of Robbie Hart, New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. Billed as a romantic musical, the show will get your toes tapping and have you pulling for the heart-broken Robbie. It is playing at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, at 8 p.m. Thursday-Feb. 17 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16-17. Tickets are $25, $22 for Olympia Film Society members and are available at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=90237
Saturday
Young love
The Valentine’s Dance for Teens will take over the Olympia Timberland Library after hours to offer a dress-up social event for those 13 to 18 years old. Visit the photo booth, enjoy hot chocolate and pick your own playlist for the DJ. It’s all happening at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE. Admission is free. Go to tinyurl.com/y9l6cyfy for more information.
Saturday
Get your dancing shoes on
Reverend Horton Heat will light up the Capitol Theater stage on Saturday night with its rockabilly, psychobilly and country sound. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the theater at 206 Fifth Ave. SE. Also performing will be Big Sandy, Voodoo Glow Skulls and the Delta Bombers. Tickets are $25, $20 for Olympia Film Society members and are available online at olympiafilmsociety.org.
Comments