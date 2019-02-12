Do your kids have cabin fever? Hands On Children’s Museum is offering relief

Just when you thought your kids might actually drive you crazy after being cooped up at home for days by snowy weather, the Hands On Children’s Museum has come to your rescue.
The museum opened at noon, and will stay open until 5 p.m. today.
While classes and programs were canceled because of the weather, this month’s theme is dental health month, so there are related exhibits. And the art studio will offer kids a chance to make valentines.
The museum is at 414 Jefferson St. SE in downtown Olympia. General admission is $14.95; seniors (65+) are $12.95; military, first responders and foster kids (with valid ID) are $12.95; Gold Star military get in free; state EBT cardholders can get in two people per day daily with card and identification; babies (0-17 months) are free but a ticket is still required.
If you are an adult with cabin fever, the Olympia Film Society has announced that enough volunteers have made it to the Capitol Theater that it will go ahead with its 4 p.m. screening of the Oscar-nominated live-action short films.
