Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Wednesday
An immigrant’s story
Meet author Sophia Shalmiyev when she comes to the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE, to launch her book, “Mother Winter.” The memoir tells of her life as a child in 1980s Leningrad, and emigrating to America with her father. She will read and sign her book from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday. There also will be a Q&A session and live music by Dior. For more information, call 360-352-0595.
Friday (Feb. 15) — Sunday
Fiddling in full swing
The annual Oly Old Time Festival is in full swing with the sounds of old-time fiddle music and bluegrass. It will continue through Sunday at the South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE. Tickets are $5, free for kids 12 and younger. The weekend festival offers workshops, performances, community dances and jam sessions. For ticket information, a full schedule and details, go to olyoldtime.weebly.com
Friday (Feb. 15) — Sunday
His Hart is broken
Broadway Olympia’s production of “The Wedding Singer” has a new musical score for the story of Robbie Hart and his broken heart. It is playing at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $25, $22 for Olympia Film Society members, and are available at app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=90237
Friday (Feb. 15) — Sunday
A one-woman show takes on a big issue
“Many Maps, One Voice” tells the story of Mary Ellen McCaffree, who took on the problem of her kids’ poorly funded schools and was thrust into the legislative lion’s den of redistricting and the fight for one person-one vote. The one-woman show features veteran actor Jane Fellows. There will be three performances at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia: at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $32 and are available at washingtoncenter.org
Friday (Feb. 15) —Sunday
A furry critter and a little bit of magic
It’s the final weekend to see Olympia Family Theater’s production of Kate DiCamillo’s “Flora & Ulysses,” a story that creates complicated characters living ordinary lives until confronted by magical circumstances. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $15-$20 and available at olyft.org
Friday (Feb. 15)
Your heart will go pitty pat
Billed as a show about love, the Valentine Show - Crooners and Spooners takes the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at the Triad Theater, 102 E. Yelm Ave., Yelm. Hosted by Kellie Petersen, the show is full of laughs and songs of love, a true music variety show. Tickets to the 21-and-older-only show are $10. Get yours at tinyurl.com/croonersspooners
Sunday (Feb. 17)
The dog doesn’t need to talk
Step back in time to the era of silent movies at the Washington Center Silent Movie Series. The series kicks off the new year with the film “Clash of the Wolves,” a 1925 Western starring Rin-Tin-Tin as the dog hero that bravely protects a prospector. The films are curated by Dennis James and accompanied by him on the Andy Crow Wurlitzer Organ. The screening is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. Tickets are $23 and are available at washingtoncenter.org
