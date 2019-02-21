Illuminated Ball fundraiser will offer light in the winter darkness Saturday night

Procession of the Species, a joyous and colorful celebration of the natural world, is Olympia’s rite of spring.
But you don’t have to wait until April for the beloved event’s spirit-lifting spectacle: Saturday night, the procession’s creativity and love of nature will dance into the spotlight at the Illuminated Ball.
“The Illuminated Ball is like a light in the darkness of winter,” said Carol Riley of Olympia, a regular at the ball.
Like fairy-tale balls, the procession fundraiser offers a chance to dress up, dance (to the music of local jam band The Lumen), eat (light hors d’oeuvres) and drink (there’s a no-host bar).
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
The centerpiece of the evening, however, is the illuminated pageant, which combines dance, music, aerial performance, spoken word and, of course, luminaries, elaborate lanterns handmade by volunteers.
“To me, the pageant is definitely the highlight,” Riley told The Olympian. “It’s very magical, and it only happens one time.”
The theme of this year’s pageant, “Orca Moon,” was inspired by the plight of the southern resident orcas in Puget Sound.
The long-endangered orcas captured the world’s attention last summer when one orca, known as Tahlequah, carried the body of her dead newborn calf for 17 days, but the pageant won’t focus on mourning. Rather, it depicts a story of creation and salvation and is intended to inspire action as well as awe.
“It’s really important for us as a culture to recognize our complacency and become more engaged,” procession founder Eli Sterling told The Olympian.
To tell the story, volunteers have constructed a host of new luminaries, including a 12-foot orca and at least two-dozen salmon.
The multidisciplinary spectacle also features dance by Stephen Passero and members of the Random Acts of Dance Collective (Radco), aerial performance by Mirrah Stoller, and music by Pumphouse Ensemble.
The ball’s setting also will reflect the watery theme, with kelp beds, pier pilings and nets decorating the Eagles Ballroom.
“Everywhere you turn, there is something to look at it,” said Riley, who worked on costumes for the pageant and will carry a luminary. “All night long, you’ll find different vignettes that you didn’t notice earlier. It’s just amazing how creative people can be.”
That creativity extends to the attire of those at the ball. Organizers suggest that attendees “dress to illuminate,” and many take that literally with outfits that are not just glitzy but glowing.
That includes Riley, who visits secondhand shops to find a new dress each year.
“I like to get something that’s sequined and sparkly and flowing,” she said. “And I embellish it with more sparkle, including little LED lights. Sometimes I’ve added feathers, or I’ve worn wings.
“It’s an illuminated ball, so you dress the part.”
Illuminated Ball
- What: The ball, a fundraiser for the Procession of the Species, gets attendees in the procession spirit with an illuminated pageant, dance and music.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday-1 a.m. Sunday
- Where: Eagles Ballroom, 805 Fourth Ave. E, Olympia
- Tickets: $50 at New Traditions Fair Trade Café or https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4044145
- More information: 360-705-1087, procession.org
- Also: The ball is open only to people 21 and older, and attendees are invited to dress to illuminate.
- Watch: See the 2018 ball’s illuminated pageant at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8Lm7vSuN-Y.
Procession of the Species
- What: The procession celebrates Earth Day with music, dance and an amazing array of costumes, floats and banners, most handmade.
- When: 4:30 p.m. April 27
- Where: From Jefferson Street and Legion Way to Fifth Avenue and Water Street, Olympia
- Admission: Free
- More information: 360-705-1087, procession.org
Comments