Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

Sunday
And the Oscar goes to. ...
The Olympia Film Society is again hosting Olympia’s glitziest Oscar Party. Put on your best duds and stroll down the red carpet, have your picture taken with a real Oscar statue while enjoying appetizers, trivia and an Oscar ballot contest, all while watching the Academy Awards live on the big screen. Head downtown to the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, at 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10, $7 for OFS members. Go to olympiafilmsociety.org for more information.
Saturday
Hey, who turned on the lights?
Support the Procession Art Studio, and the Procession of the Species, at its annual fundraiser, Orca Moon: The Illuminated Ball on Saturday night at the Eagles Ballroom, 804 Fourth Ave. E. The event is decorated with lights of all types, including the signature luminary lanterns. Participants dance, watch the pageantry, listen to music, and watch aerial performances at the 7:30 p.m. gala. This year’s pageant will draw inspiration from the southern resident orca community. Bring your dancing shoes and dress to illuminate.Tickets are $50 and available at brownpapertickets.com/event/4044145
Sunday
Tickling the keys
The Olympia Chamber Orchestra will showcase the winners of the Olympia Music Teachers Association piano concerto competition at its 2:30 p.m. Sunday concert. The winners are Chloe Strong, who will play Beethoven, and Lilia Allen, who will play Mendelssohn; both girls are students of Ramona Allen. Come out to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 114 20th Ave. SE, Olympia, to hear them play. Tickets are $10-$20 and are available online at olympiachamberorchestra.org
Friday (Feb. 22)
Adults tap into their inner kids
It’s that time again for the adults to take over the Hands On Children’s Museum for a night of nerdy fandom – and cocktails – at Adult Swim. Eat, drink and play your way through the museum at Comics, Costumes and Cocktails at 7 p.m. Friday. This 21-and-older-only event is all about the fun of comics and characters. Come dressed as your favorite character and compete in a costume contest, silkscreen a cape and decorate your own mask, meet Batman in Seattle and Amazon of Olympia and learn all about animated comics and more at the museum, 414 Jefferson St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $28. Go to hocm.org/adultswim for the details.
Saturday
Need something to read?
A book lovers’ paradise, Books, Brownies and Beans, is billed as one of the largest one-day used book sales in the South Sound. This year, it will benefit programs for people who are homeless in the Olympia area. Admission is free, but the thousands of used books, DVDs, games and more are not. Enjoy brownies, live music and coffee as you browse the sale tables. It is held at the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Saturday
Dancing for a cause
Studio West Dance Theatre and Studio West Guild are again presenting the Dance to Make A Difference Charity Gala at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE. It’s an evening of dance performances by Studio West Dance Theatre, Ballet Northwest, Beat Box Jrs, EDGE, Evergreen City Ballet, Johansen Olympia Dance Center, Momentum, Olympic Ballroom Dance, Powers Ballroom, Southwest Washington Dance Ensemble and Spectrum Dance Theater. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a light dinner, wine, live music and a silent auction. Tickets are $45 for the gala and performance; $15 for the performance only. Net proceeds go to Homes First and Family Support Center of South Sound. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
Sunday
Tunes from the Emerald Isle
Award-winning Celtic fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will bring their band and family members to the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, for a 7:30 p.m. concert Sunday. The rousing program, “Visions of Cape Breton and Beyond,” will feature their original works. Tickets are $32, $47 and $57 and are available by phone or online; 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Wednesday
A well-heeled musical
It’s a big-hearted, high-heeled extravaganza when “Kinky Boots” hits the stage. With songs by the Tony- and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Cyndi Lauper, the musical is about friendship and the belief you can change the world when you change your mind. The national tour of the Broadway musical stops at the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, for a 7:30 p.m. performance Wednesday. Get your tickets — $72, $97 or $125 — by phone or online at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
