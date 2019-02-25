Entertainment

Upcoming entertainment events in South Sound beyond this week

By By Molly Gilmore

February 25, 2019 04:46 PM

A trio of 20-foot-tall peacock puppets show their colors during the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia in 2017. The procession will be April 27 this year..
A trio of 20-foot-tall peacock puppets show their colors during the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia in 2017. The procession will be April 27 this year.. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com
A trio of 20-foot-tall peacock puppets show their colors during the annual Procession of the Species celebration in downtown Olympia in 2017. The procession will be April 27 this year.. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

Black Box Jazz: Samantha Boshnak 8 p.m. March 8, Black Box at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $23-$25. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org

Bunbury presented by Olympia Little Theatre March 8-24, Olympia Little Theatre, 1925 Miller Ave NE, Olympia. $9-$15. 360-786-9484, olympialittletheater.org 

Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival presented by Masterworks Choral Ensemble 7:30 p.m. March 9, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$26. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org 

Ladies of Laughter 7:30 p.m. March 15, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $27 and $30. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org 

The Hundred Dresses presented by Olympia Family Theater March 15-31, Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $15-$20. 360-570-1638, olyft.org 

Razor Clam & Seafood Festival 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 16 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17, Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W. Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores. Free. oceanshores.org/clams 

Gabriel Rutledge 7:30 p.m. March 16, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $15-$30. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org 

High-Brow and Low-Brow presented by the South Puget Sound College Orchestra 7:30 p.m. March 16, Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Rd. SW, Olympia. $7-$12. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org 

Around the Horn presented by the Olympia Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m. March 17, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $7-$60. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org 

An Evening of Cuban Music with Obrador and the South Puget Sound College Jazz Band 7:30 p.m. March 21, Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Rd. SW, Olympia. $7. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org 

Threads of Joy presented by the Olympia Youth Chorus 4 p.m. March 23, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $8-$17. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org 

Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening With Ira Glass 5 p.m. March 24, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $20, $117 for VIP tickets. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org 

Blintzapalooza 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31, Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Free. 360-754-8519, bethhatfiloh.org/blintzapalooza 

Puyallup Spring Fair April 11-14, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $8-$12; free admission for children 5 and younger. thefair.com 

Arts Walk 5-10 p.m. April 26 and noon-8 p.m. April 27, downtown Olympia. Free. 360-753-8380, olympiawa.gov/artswalk 

Luminary Procession 8:30 p.m. April 26, starts at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street and ends in Sylvester Park, Olympia. Free. procession.org 

Procession of the Species 4:30 p.m. April 27, starts at Jefferson Street and Legion Way and ends at Fifth Avenue and Water Street. Free. procession.org  

A Doll’s House presented by Harlequin Productions May 2-25, State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $35, $32 for seniors and military, $20 for students and youth; for the May 8 performance, pay what you can. 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org  

  Comments  