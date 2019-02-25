Upcoming entertainment events in South Sound beyond this week

Black Box Jazz: Samantha Boshnak 8 p.m. March 8, Black Box at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $23-$25. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Bunbury presented by Olympia Little Theatre March 8-24, Olympia Little Theatre, 1925 Miller Ave NE, Olympia. $9-$15. 360-786-9484, olympialittletheater.org
Harmony Sweepstakes A Cappella Festival presented by Masterworks Choral Ensemble 7:30 p.m. March 9, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $10-$26. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Ladies of Laughter 7:30 p.m. March 15, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $27 and $30. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
The Hundred Dresses presented by Olympia Family Theater March 15-31, Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $15-$20. 360-570-1638, olyft.org
Razor Clam & Seafood Festival 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 16 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 17, Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W. Chance a La Mer NW, Ocean Shores. Free. oceanshores.org/clams
Gabriel Rutledge 7:30 p.m. March 16, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $15-$30. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
High-Brow and Low-Brow presented by the South Puget Sound College Orchestra 7:30 p.m. March 16, Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Rd. SW, Olympia. $7-$12. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Around the Horn presented by the Olympia Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m. March 17, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $7-$60. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
An Evening of Cuban Music with Obrador and the South Puget Sound College Jazz Band 7:30 p.m. March 21, Kenneth J. Minnaert Center for the Arts, South Puget Sound Community College, 2011 Mottman Rd. SW, Olympia. $7. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Threads of Joy presented by the Olympia Youth Chorus 4 p.m. March 23, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $8-$17. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening With Ira Glass 5 p.m. March 24, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. $20, $117 for VIP tickets. 360-753-8586, washingtoncenter.org
Blintzapalooza 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31, Temple Beth Hatfiloh, 201 Eighth Ave. SE, Olympia. Free. 360-754-8519, bethhatfiloh.org/blintzapalooza
Puyallup Spring Fair April 11-14, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. $8-$12; free admission for children 5 and younger. thefair.com
Arts Walk 5-10 p.m. April 26 and noon-8 p.m. April 27, downtown Olympia. Free. 360-753-8380, olympiawa.gov/artswalk
Luminary Procession 8:30 p.m. April 26, starts at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street and ends in Sylvester Park, Olympia. Free. procession.org
Procession of the Species 4:30 p.m. April 27, starts at Jefferson Street and Legion Way and ends at Fifth Avenue and Water Street. Free. procession.org
A Doll’s House presented by Harlequin Productions May 2-25, State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. $35, $32 for seniors and military, $20 for students and youth; for the May 8 performance, pay what you can. 360-786-0151, harlequinproductions.org
Comments