Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

March 15-31
New kid in town
Despite its title, Olympia Family Theater’s “The Hundred Dresses” is less about fashion than about the meaning of friendship and the struggle to fit in at a new school. The play, based on Eleanor Estes’ perennially popular 1944 Newbery Honor winner, opens Friday at Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Performances continue through March 31. Tickets are $15-$20. Find details at 360-570-1638 or olyft.org.
March 15
Dancers on the move
Oregon Ballet Theatre’s OBT2 — the troupe of the Oregon Ballet Theatre School — will stop in Olympia on Friday as part of a Northwest tour, and among the troupe’s dancers is Jacob Brein, 20, who grew up in Centralia and danced with Olympia’s Ballet Northwest. The performance features OBT2 dancers performing a wide range of ballet styles, including scenes from “Sleeping Beauty” and “Giselle,” and an opening performance by students at Johansen Olympia Dance Center. The performance begins at 7 p.m. at Capital High School, 2707 Conger Ave. NW, Olympia. Tickets are $10-$15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/obt2-2019-spring-performance-tour-olympia-washington-tickets-56537641608 and at the door.
March 15 and 16
Lots of laughs
Those in need of a good laugh have at least two high-profile options this weekend:
• Ladies of Laughter features Erin Jackson, Patty Rosborough and Leighann Lord, all winners of the national LOL competition. Check out Jackson on “Conan” on YouTube and see her and her colleagues at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $27 and $30. Get details at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
• Gabriel Rutledge, who won the 2004 Seattle International Comedy Competition, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Washington Center. Tickets are $15-$30.
March 16 and 17
Chow(der) down
Clam chowder is just the beginning of the seafood specialties served at the annual Razor Clam & Seafood Festival in Ocean Shores. The bountiful bonanza of eats, entertainment, children’s activities and vendors happens from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ocean Shores Convention Center, 120 W. Chance a La Mer NW. Admission is free. Get details at oceanshores.org/clams.
March 16
Rich in rhythms
Seattle’s Polyrhythmics seduce audiences with a savory stew of funk, soul, jazz, rhythm and blues and more. The eclectic octet, which has performed live on KEXP and played at Bumbershoot and the Vancouver International Jazz Fest, brings its instrumental fusion to Olympia at 8 p.m. Saturday. Catch the grooves at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $20 and $25. Learn more at 360-754-6670 or olympiafilmsociety.org.
March 16
Of war and womenswear
Check out the fashions of the ’40s and learn about World War II’s effects on Washington at “All Along the Homefront,” a fundraiser for the Seattle Children’s Hospital Uncompensated Care Fund. Guests at the show and luncheon, presented by the Capital Woman’s Club and the Seattle Children’s Olympia Bargain Boutique, also will meet Rosie the Riveter (portrayed by Lacy Rodriguez). The event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Black Box Theater at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $40. Find out more at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
March 17
Blowing their horns
The Olympia Symphony Orchestra is taking music by the horns in its Sunday concert, called “Around the Horn.” The program’s soloist is French horn player Danielle Kuhlmann, who’ll perform Richard Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1. And horns play important roles throughout the program in Jean Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony, Carl Maria von Weber’s Overture to Oberon and, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Percy Grainger’s “O Danny Boy.” The evening’s music also will include the world premiere of “Nisqually River Run: A Fanfare to the Pacific Northwest,” composed by Austin Schlichting of Lacey. Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance are $7-$60. Get details at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.
