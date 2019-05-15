Fun things to do this week in Thurston County

A group portrait at last year’s International Military Band Concert at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts. The annual free concert is Saturday night, hosted by 133rd Washington Army National Guard Band. Courtesy of the 133rd Washington Army National Guard Band

May 17

‘Unforgettable’ music

The Olympia Jazz Senators are teaming up with vocalist Doris Clark to pay tribute to the music of Natalie Cole, known for her smooth vocals paired with big band sounds on such classics as “Route 66” and “It’s Only a Paper Moon.” The concert, a benefit for the Olympia Union Gospel Mission’s No-Fee Vision Clinic, gets rolling at 7 p.m. Friday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $17-$32. Get details at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.

May 17-19

Harmonious happening honors hippie days

The Olympia Musical Theatre Singers and Kids in Concert — both directed by Troy Arnold Fisher — pay homage to Woodstock and “Hair” (both now 50 years old) with a free outdoor concert. The singers will celebrate “Three Days of Peace & Music” at 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Port Plaza, 701 Columbia St. NW, Olympia. Donations are welcome. Read all about it at olympiamusicaltheatre.org.

May 17

A show of military musical might

Military bands from the United States and Canada have a joint mission Saturday in Olympia, where they’ll present a free concert to celebrate Armed Forces Day and the 75th anniversary of D-Day. At least a half-dozen veterans of World War II will attend the International Military Band Concert, and they’ll be honored as part of the program. Featured bands are the NADEN Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, the 15th Field Regiment Band of the Royal Canadian Artillery, the U.S. Navy Band Northwest, the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, and the 133rd Washington Army National Guard Band. The free concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Get details at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.

May 17

Radical reels

The Olympia Industrial Workers of the World are offering up what it suggests could be a different kind of date-night movie: The labor union will screen the 2000 Abby Hoffman biopic “Steal This Movie” — starring Janeane Garofalo and Vincent D’Onofrio — at 6 p.m. Friday at the headquarters of KXXO Mixx 96.1 at119 Washington St. NE, Olympia. The film is free, and there’ll be free snacks, too. Find out more at olympiaiww.com or 360-362-0112.

May 17-June 2

Dally with ‘Doll’ and ‘Dog’

If you haven’t yet caught Harlequin Productions’ “A Doll’s House” or Olympia Family Theater’s “Go, Dog, Go,” there’s still time. Visit the “House,” an adult drama that adds contemporary style to Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 classic, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus May 23-25 and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $20-$35. Get all the details at 360-786-0151 or harlequinproductions.org. And peek at the pooches of P.D. Eastman’s children’s classic at 7 p.m. Friday plus May 24 and 31 and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday plus May 25 and 26 and June 1 and 2 at Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Tickets are $10-$20. Find out more at 360-570-1638 or olyft.org.

May 17-25

‘Fun’ fresh from Broadway

During its 2020 season, Harlequin Productions will present “Fun Home,” the 2015 Tony-winning musical about a woman finding new ways to view her family members and family secrets. You don’t have to wait nearly that long to check it out, though: South Puget Sound Community College’s production of the show, based on Allison Bechdel’s best-selling graphic memoir, is in its opening weekend at The Minnaert Center for the Arts on the Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday plus May 23-25. Tickets are $12 and $17. Find out more at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.

May 18 and 19

Free fun in Lacey

Free fun for young ones abounds at the Lacey Spring Fun Fair, which this year provides ponies, a Ferris wheel, a circus train, giant slide and much more. The 32nd annual fair also offers live entertainment, vendors, crafts, games and giveaways. Check out the spring shebang from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Saint Martin’s University, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Parking at the university is limited, but free shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes from South Sound Mall (near the Civic Plaza, 521 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey). Learn more at laceyspringfunfair.com.