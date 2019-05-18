Lacey kicks up its heels at Spring Fun Fair this weekend

Food, fun & flying feet are on the program at Lacey’s annual community fair The Olympic Ballroom Dance Youth Performance Team and the River Ridge Jazz band were several of the highlights on opening day for the annual Lacey Spring Fun Fair at Saint Martin's University which runs through Sunday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympic Ballroom Dance Youth Performance Team and the River Ridge Jazz band were several of the highlights on opening day for the annual Lacey Spring Fun Fair at Saint Martin's University which runs through Sunday.

Pony rides, a circus train, a carnival and a car show are all part of the 32nd Lacey Spring Fun Fair, underway at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey.

The free fair also offers live entertainment, vendors, crafts, games and giveaways.

The fun continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the college campus at 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Parking at the university is limited, but free shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes from South Sound Mall (near the Civic Plaza, 521 Sleater-Kinney Road SE, Lacey).

Learn more at laceyspringfunfair.com.