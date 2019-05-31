Fun things to do in Thurston County this week

What’s Happening in the South Sound Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a look at the plethora of events and activities for families and kids around the South Sound.

May 31

Beware the ‘Terrordactyl’

There’s plenty to fear at the Olympia Film Society’s second annual Northwest Horrorfest — and that’s the idea. Along with the aforementioned “fossil,” the collection of short films by Northwest filmmakers promises ghouls, ghosts and things that go bump in the night. “There’s a special gothic gloom in our rainy part of the world, and we want to celebrate that particular brand of horror,” the society’s Jonah Barrett told The Olympian. Jason Connelly — who appeared in “Terrordactyl” and is at work on his own horror flick, the upcoming “They Reach” — will host the frightful fun, happening at 9 p.m. Friday (with doors opening at 8:30) at the Capitol Theater, 206 Fifth Ave. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $9, $6 for film society members. Find out more at 360-754-6670 or olympiafilmsociety.org/2nd-annual-northwest-horrorfest-2/.

May 31

Of ‘Boats’ and votes

The poetry of Sandra “Sandy” Yannone’s “Boats for Women” aims to illuminate the lives and relationships of women both historical — the Titanic, the suffragist movement — and modern. Yannone, a professor at The Evergreen State College, launches her book with a party on Friday. The event will feature readings by other poets and a performance by the Heartsparkle Players. The free event is from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Abigail Stuart House, 1002 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Find out more at sandrayannone.com or salmonpoetry.com.

May 31 and June 1

Jammin’ at the jamboree

Old-time, bluegrass and more will be on tap — along with beer and food — at this weekend’s fifth annual Steamboat Jamboree. Produced by and featuring The Pine Hearts and The Oly Mountain Boys, the festival also includes performances by a host of other bands. It all happens Friday and Saturday at Prosperity Grange, 3701 Steamboat Loop NW, Olympia, and camping is an option if you don’t want the tunes to end. Tickets are $25-$50. Get details at steamboatstringjam.com and steamboatjamboree2019.brownpapertickets.com.

June 1





Duckless Dash to raise cash

The 30th annual Lacey Rotary Duck Dash will this year be duckless — but the event, a fundraiser that supports local and international nonprofits, dashes on, with a drawing for prizes replacing the ducks. The rubber duckies traditionally race down the Deschutes River at Tumwater Falls Park, but construction has displaced them this year. Happening this time around at the Thurston County Fairgrounds, 3054 Carpenter Road SE, Lacey, the dash is a family-focused festival featuring a petting zoo, bounce house, slide and more, plus food and entertainment. The festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with the drawing at 4 p.m. Admission is free, and tickets for the drawing are $5 each. Find out more at laceyrotary.org.

June 1

Tell me a story

The Olympia Farmers Market attracts families with fresh produce, ice cream, live music and more. This Saturday, the market adds a new attraction: a storytime with music and movement offered by the Olympia Timberland Library. All ages are welcome to the storytime, happening from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays through the end of August in front of the garden at the market, 700 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Get details at 360-352-0595 or trl.org.

June 2

Right place, wrong song

Harlequin Productions turns musical theater upside down and sideways in Sunday’s “Miscast.” The funny fundraiser gives well-known local singer-actors a chance to perform musical numbers they wouldn’t normally be chosen to sing. Matt Shimkus, last seen in “A Doll’s House,” will belt out the “Frozen” anthem “Let It Go,” to name just one example. The event, happening at 7:30 p.m. at the State Theater, 202 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia, also will feature mind-bending performances from “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” performed by such theatrical talents as Bruce Haasl, Amy Shephard and, of course, Harlequin artistic director Aaron Lamb. There’ll be hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, too. Tickets are $75, including season membership, and is free to members of the company’s Artists’ Circle. Find out more — or RSVP — at 360-786-0151 or boxoffice@harlequinproductions.org. And get a sneak peek at what’s planned at harlequinproductions.org/2019/05/27/what-is-miscast-with-eleise-moore/.

June 6

Guten organ

The Washington Center for the Performing Arts will show off its historic Wurlitzer organ with a free concert Thursday. Sharon Stearnes, who served as the Seattle Mariners’ organist from 1985 to 1990, will play a wide range of tunes on the 1924 instrument at the 7 p.m. concert at the center, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Find out more at 360-753-8586 or washingtoncenter.org.